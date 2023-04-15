Houses for sale in Baranavichy, Belarus

Belarus
33 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
342 m²
€ 33,026
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
120 m²
€ 26,240
Residential building for sale at per. Country, d. 25. The house is wooden with one wooden an…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
98 m²
€ 29,769
We offer to buy a residential building in the village of st. Shevchenko. * Area: total – 98 …
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
332 m²
€ 31,488
On sale incomplete brick capital structure on the street. Lithuanian. * Area: 332.1 sq.m. * …
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
260 m²
€ 47,955
For sale manor in the village. Malakhovtsy. An excellent option for buying on credit in Bela…
Cottage
Baranavichy, Belarus
282 m²
€ 104,054
House in the area of st. 50 years of BSSR! An excellent option for buying on credit in Belar…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
80 m²
€ 31,669
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
79 m²
€ 28,502
For sale residential building on the street. Youth, ready for living!!! The house is wooden,…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
98 m²
€ 36,193
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
€ 35,288
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
55 m²
€ 27,145
Residential building for sale on the street. Lomonosov, absolutely ready for living!!! House…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
83 m²
€ 61,528
House in the area of 1st Tretyaki! Exchange! * Area: total – 83 sq.m., residential – 59.8 sq…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
91 m²
€ 67,771
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
39 m²
€ 14,296
Residential building in the village of Telman! * Area: total – 39.2 sq.m., residential – 23.…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
97 m²
€ 52,479
Sale of a residential building in the village of TVK « Svetilovsky ». * Area: total – 96.6 s…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
104 m²
€ 39,812
Residential building in the area of the Chabarok store! * Area: total – 104.1sq.m., resident…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
66 m²
€ 35,016
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
157 m²
€ 108,578
Sale of a residential building at per. Kolpenitsky 2nd! * Area: total – 156.5 sq.m., residen…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
74 m²
€ 54,289
Residential building on the street. Kirov! * Area: total – 74.3 sq.m., residential – 46.8 sq…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
69 m²
€ 13,844
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
219 m²
€ 85,958
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
48 m²
€ 14,477
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
55 m²
€ 15,744
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
97 m²
€ 35,288
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
128 m²
€ 72,385
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
186 m²
€ 117,626
Sale of a residential building on the street Shevchenko! * Area: total – 186.3 sq.m., reside…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
88 m²
€ 27,054
Residential building on. Myasnikova. * Area: total – 88.4 sq m, Residential – 60.5 sq …
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
74 m²
€ 22,439
Residential building on the street Kalinina! * Area: total & ndash; 75 sq.m., residential & …
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
€ 49,765
¡For sale an incomplete canned capital structure! * Walls: the block is soaked in brick; * B…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
88 m²
€ 25,787
We offer to buy a residential building in a quiet center of. Baranavichy! & nbsp; * Area: to…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Baranavichy, Belarus
Search using the map