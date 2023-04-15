Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Baranavichy
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Baranavichy, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
75 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 10,767
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the street. Frolenkova ! * 1 et. 2-et. brick house. * Area: …
Apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
34 m²
€ 13,482
2 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 27,145
3 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 34,293
2 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 20,811
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the street. Brest ! * 3 et. / 4-et. block house. * Area: tot…
4 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 76 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 28,954
Looking for an apartment in the Southern Area for your family is what you need! The apartmen…
2 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 26,964
For sale one-bedroom apartment in a residential building, on Shevchenko Street with repair a…
2 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 23,978
For sale two-room apartment at Lenin Street, 1! Completely with repair. Floor / floor: 3/4 T…
1 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 14,206
1 bedroom apartment on the street Repina. * Area: total – 42 sq.m., residential – 19.3 sq.m.…
3 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 20,630
3 bedroom apartment on the street. Kirov! Textile microdistrict! * Area: total – 50.7 sq.m.,…
1 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 13,572
   For sale a spacious and very bright studio apartment on Repin Street. Located o…
2 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 38,455
For those who value comfort and coziness! The apartment is fully ready to live! Stop by and …
4 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 81 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 40,717
4 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 59 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 31,850
Four-room apartment for sale in the Southern District! Very comfortable ground floor! An exc…
3 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 24,430
  On sale appeared a cozy three-room apartment on Brestovaya street, house 256. And thi…
1 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,834
Want a cozy apartment in the Southern District - this is what you need! Apartment for repair…
1 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 7,239
For sale cheaply in the city center apartment in a wooden house for six apartments, heating …
3 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 59,447
For lovers of exclusive and soul-drilled repairs! In this apartment you will plunge into an …
2 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 39,812
   If you value comfort, comfort and spaciousness, then this apartment is waiting …
2 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 31,669
The excellent location of the house is in a quiet place in the city!  A good location o…
2 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,620
2 rooms apartment in a blocked residential building on the street. Wilchkovsky! * Area: tota…
3 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 30,673
For sale three-room apartment in the Eastern microdistrict on 64 enthusiast street, the four…
3 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 29,859
This is not just an apartment, but an apartment that is very easy to fall in love with. Just…
2 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 22,620
  On sale appeared a cozy one-bedroom apartment on Brest 256. And this means that you h…
2 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 23,797
The excellent location of the house is in the very center of the city!  A good location…
1 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 20,630
1 bedroom apartment in a military town! * 1 et. / 5 et. brick house; * 1968 built; * Area: t…
1 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 16,377
Sale of a 1-room apartment in South Mkrn.  * 5 et. / 5 et. block house; * Area: total –…
1 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,020
1 bedroom apartment on the street. Soviet! * 3 et. / 5 et. block house; * 1972 built; * Area…
1 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 28 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 10,315
1 room apartment in a blocked residential building on the street. Bogdanovich. * Area: total…
3 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 29,859
If you dream of a truly cozy family hearth, with good repairs and not requiring absolutely n…

Properties features in Baranavichy, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir