Show properties list
Baranavichy
Belarus
Brest Region
Baranavichy
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Baranavichy, Belarus
75 properties total found
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
34 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 10,767
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the street. Frolenkova ! * 1 et. 2-et. brick house. * Area: …
Apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
34 m²
€ 13,482
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 27,145
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 34,293
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 20,811
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the street. Brest ! * 3 et. / 4-et. block house. * Area: tot…
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
76 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 28,954
Looking for an apartment in the Southern Area for your family is what you need! The apartmen…
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 26,964
For sale one-bedroom apartment in a residential building, on Shevchenko Street with repair a…
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 23,978
For sale two-room apartment at Lenin Street, 1! Completely with repair. Floor / floor: 3/4 T…
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 14,206
1 bedroom apartment on the street Repina. * Area: total – 42 sq.m., residential – 19.3 sq.m.…
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
51 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 20,630
3 bedroom apartment on the street. Kirov! Textile microdistrict! * Area: total – 50.7 sq.m.,…
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 13,572
For sale a spacious and very bright studio apartment on Repin Street. Located o…
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 38,455
For those who value comfort and coziness! The apartment is fully ready to live! Stop by and …
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
81 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 40,717
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
59 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 31,850
Four-room apartment for sale in the Southern District! Very comfortable ground floor! An exc…
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 24,430
On sale appeared a cozy three-room apartment on Brestovaya street, house 256. And thi…
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 15,834
Want a cozy apartment in the Southern District - this is what you need! Apartment for repair…
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
27 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 7,239
For sale cheaply in the city center apartment in a wooden house for six apartments, heating …
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
78 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 59,447
For lovers of exclusive and soul-drilled repairs! In this apartment you will plunge into an …
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
67 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 39,812
If you value comfort, comfort and spaciousness, then this apartment is waiting …
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 31,669
The excellent location of the house is in a quiet place in the city! A good location o…
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 22,620
2 rooms apartment in a blocked residential building on the street. Wilchkovsky! * Area: tota…
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 30,673
For sale three-room apartment in the Eastern microdistrict on 64 enthusiast street, the four…
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 29,859
This is not just an apartment, but an apartment that is very easy to fall in love with. Just…
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 22,620
On sale appeared a cozy one-bedroom apartment on Brest 256. And this means that you h…
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 23,797
The excellent location of the house is in the very center of the city! A good location…
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 20,630
1 bedroom apartment in a military town! * 1 et. / 5 et. brick house; * 1968 built; * Area: t…
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 16,377
Sale of a 1-room apartment in South Mkrn. * 5 et. / 5 et. block house; * Area: total –…
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 15,020
1 bedroom apartment on the street. Soviet! * 3 et. / 5 et. block house; * 1972 built; * Area…
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
28 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 10,315
1 room apartment in a blocked residential building on the street. Bogdanovich. * Area: total…
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 29,859
If you dream of a truly cozy family hearth, with good repairs and not requiring absolutely n…
1
2
3
