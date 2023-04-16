Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Baden, Austria

23 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Gemeinde Enzesfeld-Lindabrunn, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Enzesfeld-Lindabrunn, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 359,000
LOCATION AND ENVIRONMENT This modern duplex is located on a very quiet street in Enzesfeld-…
2 room apartmentin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 308,298
Giardino residential park In the Giardino Oberwaltersdorf residential park, you can choose y…
4 room housein Gemeinde Traiskirchen, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Traiskirchen, Austria
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 169 m²
€ 534,600
4 room apartmentin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 424,814
Giardino residential park In the Giardino Oberwaltersdorf residential park, you can choose …
4 room apartmentin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 549,366
4 room apartmentin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 436,868
Giardino residential park In the Giardino residential park you can choose from 16 garden, 20…
3 room apartmentin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 400,708
Giardino residential park In the Giardino residential park you can choose from 16 garden, 20…
2 room apartmentin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 288,209
Giardino residential park In the Giardino residential park you can choose from 16 garden, 20…
3 room apartmentin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m²
€ 428,832
Giardino residential park In the Giardino residential park you can choose from 16 garden, 20…
2 room apartmentin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 336,423
Giardino residential park In the Giardino residential park you can choose from 16 garden, 20…
4 room apartmentin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 469,010
Giardino residential park In the Giardino residential park you can choose from 16 garden, 20…
3 room apartmentin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 477,045
Giardino residential park In the Giardino residential park you can choose from 16 garden, 20…
2 room apartmentin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 336,423
Giardino residential park In the Giardino residential park you can choose from 16 garden, 20…
4 room apartmentin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 497,134
Giardino residential park In the Giardino Oberwaltersdorf residential park, you can choose y…
3 room apartmentin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 400,708
2 room apartmentin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 292,227
4 room apartmentin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 489,099
Giardino residential park In the Giardino residential park you can choose from 16 garden, 20…
9 room housein Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
9 room house
Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
11 Number of rooms 360 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,490,000
Location The district town and former imperial city of Baden near Vienna has countless leisu…
Villa 9 room villain Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Villa 9 room villa
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,740,000
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 3,900,000
Housein Gemeinde Baden, Austria
House
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,890,000
Are you looking for a stylish big family villa? Or are you looking for a villa with resident…
Villa 9 room villain Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Villa 9 room villa
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
9 Number of rooms 313 m²
€ 1,890,000
Are you looking for a stylish big family villa? Or are you looking for a villa with resident…
Chalet 7 bedroomsin Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
3 400 m²
€ 6,500,000
The historic estate is located in Baden, Austria. The chic house has seen various celebritie…

Properties features in Bezirk Baden, Austria

