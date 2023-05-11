Albania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Albania
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Albania
Villa
Land in Albania
Luxury Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Albania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Albania
Houses
Houses for sale in Albania
villas
9
House
Clear all
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
Vlora, Albania
359 m²
€ 259,000
House with sea view in Kuzum Baba House in Vlora area of Kuzum Baba. The total area of the …
2 room house
Vlora, Albania
3
1
92 m²
1/1
€ 99,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house
Durres, Albania
8
3
€ 250,000
Sea view villa in Golem Durres Villa for sale, 3 floors, 2 garages (2 rooms above the garag…
House
Durres, Albania
70 m²
€ 80,000
Small house in Vlora The house is located 30 minutes from the sea in Vlore. House area 70m2…
House
Durres, Albania
190 m²
€ 180,000
Two-storey house near the sea in Durres Private two-story house. House area 190m2. Plot are…
3 room house
Vlora, Albania
4
2
167 m²
€ 114,000
House in Novoselye area, Vlorë House 3 + 1 + 2 (3 bedrooms, 2 toilets, 1 storage room)…
House
Durres, Albania
360 m²
€ 700,000
Luxurious villa on the Adriatic coast in Durres The villa is located on the first line in D…
Villa 3 room villa
Vlora, Albania
7
3
300 m²
2/3
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House
Kashar, Albania
2
1
1
€ 38,000
Villa 2 room villa
Bestrove, Albania
3
1
140 m²
2/2
€ 75,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
8 room house
Vlora, Albania
10
2
220 m²
2/2
€ 350,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 6 room villa
Vlora, Albania
8
2
250 m²
2/2
€ 310,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 4 room villa
Petrele, Albania
4
3
380 m²
2
€ 850,000
In one of the most sought-after residences in the city of Tirana, near TEG, we offer luxury …
8 room house
Vlora, Albania
10
4
355 m²
2/2
€ 265,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house
Vlora, Albania
3
1
86 m²
1/1
€ 68,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house
Pogradec, Albania
6
3
330 m²
1/3
€ 400,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 4 room villa
Vlora, Albania
5
2
160 m²
3/3
€ 105,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House
Tirana, Albania
3
2
182 m²
2/2
€ 250,000
A property for sale in Tirana, consist of land 80m square, ground floor - business premises …
Villa 4 room villa
Vlora, Albania
5
2
230 m²
€ 250,000
Villa for sale in Vlora. Two storye villa located in Tragjas village about 15 km from Vlora …
Villa 4 room villa
Petrele, Albania
5
5
310 m²
2
€ 550,000
A twin Villa for sale on a 1200 m square land plot, two villas of 430m square each, two floo…
House
Golem, Albania
2
1
44 m²
1/1
€ 85,000
The property has two apartments with in the same guiding (house).Separate entrances and stor…
Villa 6 room villa
Vlora, Albania
3
3
265 m²
2
€ 360,000
Villa for sale in 7 pallatet with a land area of 800 m2 and two buildings The first buildi…
Villa 4 room villa
Mullet, Albania
7
4
430 m²
1/2
€ 420,000
Luxury villa for sale in Tirana
3 room house
Lunder, Albania
4
3
189 m²
1/3
€ 430,000
With in a residential complex of detached houses, 24/7 protected perimeter and door keeper. …
Regions with properties for sale
Southern Albania
Vlora
Central Albania
Durres
Northern Albania
Properties features in Albania
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map