Houses for sale in Albania

House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 359 m²
€ 259,000
House with sea view in Kuzum Baba House in Vlora area of Kuzum Baba. The total area of the …
2 room house in Vlora, Albania
2 room house
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 99,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room house in Durres, Albania
5 room house
Durres, Albania
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
€ 250,000
Sea view villa in Golem Durres Villa for sale, 3 floors, 2 garages (2 rooms above the garag…
House in Durres, Albania
House
Durres, Albania
Area 70 m²
€ 80,000
Small house in Vlora The house is located 30 minutes from the sea in Vlore. House area 70m2…
House in Durres, Albania
House
Durres, Albania
Area 190 m²
€ 180,000
Two-storey house near the sea in Durres Private two-story house. House area 190m2. Plot are…
3 room house in Vlora, Albania
3 room house
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
€ 114,000
House in Novoselye area, Vlorë House 3 + 1 + 2 (3 bedrooms, 2 toilets, 1 storage room)…
House in Durres, Albania
House
Durres, Albania
Area 360 m²
€ 700,000
Luxurious villa on the Adriatic coast in Durres The villa is located on the first line in D…
Villa 3 room villa in Vlora, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House in Kashar, Albania
House
Kashar, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
Villa 2 room villa in Bestrove, Albania
Villa 2 room villa
Bestrove, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 75,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
8 room house in Vlora, Albania
8 room house
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 350,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 6 room villa in Vlora, Albania
Villa 6 room villa
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 310,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 4 room villa in Petrele, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Petrele, Albania
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
In one of the most sought-after residences in the city of Tirana, near TEG, we offer luxury …
8 room house in Vlora, Albania
8 room house
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 265,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house in Vlora, Albania
2 room house
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 68,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house in Pogradec, Albania
4 room house
Pogradec, Albania
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 400,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 4 room villa in Vlora, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 105,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
House in Tirana, Albania
House
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 250,000
A property for sale in Tirana, consist of land 80m square, ground floor - business premises …
Villa 4 room villa in Vlora, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€ 250,000
Villa for sale in Vlora. Two storye villa located in Tragjas village about 15 km from Vlora …
Villa 4 room villa in Petrele, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Petrele, Albania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
A twin Villa for sale on a 1200 m square land plot, two villas of 430m square each, two floo…
House in Golem, Albania
House
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 85,000
The property has two apartments with in the same guiding (house).Separate entrances and stor…
Villa 6 room villa in Vlora, Albania
Villa 6 room villa
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 360,000
Villa for sale in 7 pallatet with a land area of ​​800 m2 and two buildings The first buildi…
Villa 4 room villa in Mullet, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Mullet, Albania
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 420,000
Luxury villa for sale in Tirana
3 room house in Lunder, Albania
3 room house
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 430,000
With in a residential complex of detached houses, 24/7 protected perimeter and door keeper. …

