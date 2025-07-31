  1. Realting.com
  Emiraty Arabskie
  Abu Zabi
  Kompleks mieszkalny The Row Saadiyat

Kompleks mieszkalny The Row Saadiyat

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$904,000
BTC
10.7529000
ETH
563.6054640
USDT
893 770.7932710
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
3
ID: 32755
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 28.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Abu Zabi

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2030
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

The Row Saadiyat is an iconic residential complex ideally located in the heart of the Saadiyat cultural district. Just steps away from Abu Dhabi's most prominent attractions, it provides comfortable, heated access to prestigious museums, beaches, and cultural venues.

 

The complex features 717 apartments ranging in size from 89 to 446 square meters, including 1-3 bedroom apartments, as well as master and guest bedrooms. Residents have access to exquisite cafes, boutique fitness studios, coworking areas, and pet grooming services.

 

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

Lokalizacja na mapie

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

