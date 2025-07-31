  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny SOL Luxe

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$520,000
;
5
ID: 32603
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 8.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj
  • Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 300 m)

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2028
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

SOL Luxe is a unique residential and commercial complex on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai's most prestigious addresses. The building features contemporary architecture and offers unobstructed views of the city center, the iconic Burj Khalifa, as well as the sea and Burj Al Arab. Its convenient location, just one minute from the DIFC metro station, ensures maximum mobility and comfort.

 

The project offers a collection of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences (some with studies), as well as premium Grade A++ office space. With its carefully thought-out layout and variety of floor plans, SOL Luxe is suitable for both living and working in the heart of the metropolis.

 

The project is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028, with attractive flexible payment plans available. It is an investment in the future that combines a prestigious location, modern infrastructure, and a unique lifestyle.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse

