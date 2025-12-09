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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa La Paloma Villas - Villa 56

Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$2,67M
;
3
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39344
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 963475195
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Manilva
  • Adres
    Calle del Risco

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
An unequivocally location that best kept secret in Andalucia. It is within minutes of the Marina of Sotogrande and Puerto de la Duquesa. Surrounded by many world class golf courses, polo, sailing & tennis clubs and of course, pristine beaches. Within a few minutes drive you will find numerous restaurants, bars and shops, yet it enjoys peace and tranquility. Every Villa has unique, spectacular views to Marbella, Gibraltar and to North Africa due to its elevated position. Now that you have found the ideal plot, the next step is to secure the best construction company. The project collaborates primarily with Diamond Construction S.L. as they have the proven and well-earned reputation as being a trustworthy and quality Construction Company. They will happily show you Villas they have built and introduce you to past clients, giving you the opportunity to actually see the qualities and finishes they achieve. They do not build 'en masse' instead concentrate and focus on building 6 to 7 villas per year. You can be guaranteed you and your villa will be their main focus throughout the entire process.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Manilva, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Stopa procentowa
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Terminy
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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa La Paloma Villas - Villa 56
Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$2,67M
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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