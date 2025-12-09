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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Azahar Privé

Bel Air, Hiszpania
od
$3,07M
;
4
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ID: 39470
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 112379626
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Wioska
    Bel Air
  • Adres
    Calle Martinica

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Located in the northern part of Cancelada, on the prestigious New Golden Mile, this exclusive residential development enjoys a privileged setting between Marbella and Estepona. Surrounded by golf courses, Mediterranean landscapes, and exclusive residential developments, the location offers privacy, tranquility, and an elegant lifestyle just minutes from the coast. Perfectly connected to the main destinations of the Costa del Sol, it is a short distance from Puerto Banús, Marbella’s Golden Mile, and the center of Estepona. Prestigious golf resorts, beach clubs, fine dining, international schools, and Málaga Airport are easily accessible, creating the perfect balance between exclusivity and convenience. The villa is conceived as a private retreat where architecture, landscape, and light blend naturally. The spaces open outward, allowing views, fresh air, and natural light to become part of daily life. A home designed to enjoy time, space, and tranquility. This villa sits on a 1,068 m² lot, with a total built area of 485 m² spread over two floors, featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a half-bath. The villa features contemporary architecture organized through clean lines and balanced proportions. The home features spacious, open-concept areas where the living room, dining room, and kitchen flow seamlessly together, creating a continuous sense of spaciousness and brightness. The terraces serve as a natural extension of the interior spaces, allowing residents to enjoy the outdoors year-round. Floor-to-ceiling windows let natural light flood throughout the home, while seamlessly integrating the views into the living experience. The result is a bright, serene, and functional home where architecture and lifestyle blend together naturally.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Bel Air, Hiszpania
Edukacja
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Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Azahar Privé
Bel Air, Hiszpania
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