  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Benahavis
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocean 360º

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocean 360º

Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$1,70M
;
13
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39525
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1208862991
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benahavis

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Español Español
The ground floor is an open-plan design with large from floor to ceiling windows. which allows the natural flow of light to enter the property from its southeast-facing view. The villas have been designed with the climate in mind. with large outside terraced living space on the ground floor. large balconies attached to each of the 3 bedrooms on the first Floor. and a 63n, rooftop terrace which takes full advantage of the stunning panoramic views. In the basement strategically placed windows allow for abundant light and during construction, the buyer can alter the room sizes according to their needs The current basement plans are for 2 bedrooms and one larger cinema room. but one of the bedrooms could be replaced with a larger cinema/playroom. With the swimming pool, it seamlessly connects to the villa allowing the blue reflection to shimmer through this property. A modern-style glass lift stands out. The interior is a lesson of perfection that make the villas of Ocean 360 One of the best properties in the area of Marbella. This is a remarkable building, the owners of which can justifiably content themselves with knowing that they have secured one of the very best luxury design villas in the area of Marbella.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benahavis, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Apartamenty nad Morzem w Zamkniętym Kompleksie w Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Hiszpania
od
$493,102
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Horizonte Village Penthouses
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,76M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Skye Casares Golf
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$556,311
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Savia Fase I
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$551,760
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cala Serena Sun
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$769,051
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ocean 360º
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$1,70M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Etherna Homes Phase II
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Etherna Homes Phase II
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Etherna Homes Phase II
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Etherna Homes Phase II
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Etherna Homes Phase II
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Etherna Homes Phase II
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Etherna Homes Phase II
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$306,028
Exclusive residential complex composed of 144 homes of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, distributed in six low-rise buildings. Its avant-garde and modern design integrates perfectly with the natural surroundings, offering its residents spectacular views of the Bay of Estepona and the Valle Romano golf…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Ivory
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Ivory
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Ivory
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Ivory
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Ivory
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Ivory
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Ivory
Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$8,87M
It has a unique design where materials are combined and integrated into its surroundings. The mansion offers an unparalleled level of comfort. It features significant spaces both indoors and outdoors, ideal for daily living as well as hosting parties or family gatherings. The house is spaci…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mimosas Fase I
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mimosas Fase I
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mimosas Fase I
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mimosas Fase I
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mimosas Fase I
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mimosas Fase I
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mimosas Fase I
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$2,39M
Enjoy one of the best locations in the entire complex, with breathtaking views of the mountains, Lake Istán, and the coast. The exceptional designs make the most of the location, while providing the utmost comfort with state-of-the-art fixtures and finishes. The construction of the project…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje