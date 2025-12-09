  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Estepona
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco Sakura

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco Sakura

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,59M
;
14
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39278
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 561290055
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This exclusive contemporary villa stands out for its sophisticated design, generous spaces, and a carefully planned layout across three levels, created to offer maximum comfort, privacy, and wellbeing. With approximately 257 m² of interior built area, the property perfectly combines living, resting, and leisure spaces, complemented by over 120 m² of terraces that allow you to fully enjoy an outdoor lifestyle. The lower level is dedicated to relaxation and wellness, featuring a stunning spa area with a sauna, relaxation lounge, and a heated indoor pool with a hydromassage area, creating a private resort-style atmosphere. This floor is completed with a versatile room ideal for games or storage, a laundry room, a full bathroom, and an interior patio that brings natural light into the space. The ground floor hosts an impressive open-plan living and dining area of over 50 m², defined by its spaciousness and natural light, seamlessly connected to the outdoor areas. The kitchen is integrated into this space, making it ideal for both everyday living and entertaining. This level also includes a bedroom, a full bathroom, a guest toilet, and an elegant entrance hall. The large covered terraces and outdoor dining area provide direct access to the garden, enhancing the indoor-outdoor living experience. In addition, the property features a spacious garage with capacity for two vehicles. The upper floor is reserved for privacy, featuring an exclusive master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and access to multiple private terraces. These generous outdoor spaces offer various areas for relaxing, sunbathing, or enjoying open views in a privileged setting. The villa offers 2 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a guest toilet, standing out for its modern architecture, versatile spaces, and a layout designed to make the most of every corner. A unique property that combines luxury, design, and wellbeing—ideal for those seeking a distinctive and exclusive home.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco-Housing
Bel Air, Hiszpania
od
$2,90M
Zespół mieszkaniowy Allonbay Azure
Villajoyosa, Hiszpania
od
$351,566
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nwcia Village
La Nucia, Hiszpania
od
$484,693
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Evania Selwo
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$4,54M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Casa Cazorla
Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$6,82M
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco Sakura
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,59M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ocean Dream by TM
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ocean Dream by TM
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ocean Dream by TM
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ocean Dream by TM
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ocean Dream by TM
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ocean Dream by TM
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ocean Dream by TM
Torrevieja, Hiszpania
od
$335,391
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2024
Liczba kondygnacji 6
Powierzchnia 146 m²
1 obiekt nieruchomości 1
Ocean Dream by TM znajduje się w uprzywilejowanej okolicy Punta Prima: obok chronionej przyrody Lo Ferris, zaledwie 300 metrów od plaży Cala Peteras i zaledwie 5 minut od Torrevieja. Urbanizacja będzie miała łącznie 36 domów z 2 i 3 sypialniami, 2 łazienki i niezwykłe widoki na morze większo…
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
146.0
468,712
Agencja
EspanaTour
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Eagle Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Eagle Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Eagle Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Eagle Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Eagle Hills
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Eagle Hills
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Eagle Hills
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$364,048
Rok realizacji 2029
Exclusive new construction housing development in Estepona Golf, comprising 111 homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. Its contemporary design and careful integration into the surroundings maximize orientation, enhance natural light, and open each home to the landscape. One of the project’s key …
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Alonis Living
Zespół mieszkaniowy Alonis Living
Zespół mieszkaniowy Alonis Living
Zespół mieszkaniowy Alonis Living
Zespół mieszkaniowy Alonis Living
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Alonis Living
Zespół mieszkaniowy Alonis Living
Villajoyosa, Hiszpania
od
$381,663
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2028
Liczba kondygnacji 8
Powierzchnia 74–226 m²
4 obiekty nieruchomości 4
Kompleks mieszkalny Alonis Living Playa del Torres wyróżnia się innowacyjną i elegancką architekturą i znajduje się zaledwie 5 minut spacerem od idyllicznego Playa del Torres. Jest to idealne miejsce dla tych, którzy marzą każdego dnia, aby cieszyć się morską bryzą, śródziemnomorskie słońce …
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 1 pokój
74.0
369,736
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
106.0 – 226.0
426,619 – 734,922
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
131.0
519,906
Agencja
EspanaTour
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje