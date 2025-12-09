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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alcantara Del Mar Villas

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$2,47M
;
20
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ID: 39491
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 849346769
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Miasteczko
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adres
    Calle de Jose Echegaray

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
MODERN LIVING BY THE MEDITERRANEAN. An exclusive residential project comprising 11 luxury villas, designed to offer maximum comfort, privacy, and elegance in a privileged setting. Each villa has 5 to 6 spacious bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms plus a guest toilet, and carefully distributed spaces to enjoy a sophisticated lifestyle both indoors and outdoors. The homes are set on plots ranging from 306.25 m² to 392 m² and include a private swimming pool, a solarium ideal for relaxation and entertainment, as well as underground parking for two vehicles, ensuring comfort and security. This exclusive complex has been conceived with a contemporary design, high-quality materials, and a focus on natural light and connection with the environment, making it a perfect choice both as a primary residence and as a high-end investment. The villas are a perfect combination of sophistication and spaciousness, located on separate plots with private gardens and swimming pools. The interiors are designed to impress, with 2.85-meter-high ceilings, underfloor heating, fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms, and 1 m x 1 m porcelain tiles in all rooms. Natural light floods the living spaces through the patios and floor-to-ceiling windows, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. The spacious private solariums offer an ideal outdoor retreat, while the private underground parking ensures convenience and security. Every detail is finished to the highest standards, reflecting elegance, comfort, and modern luxury. Prices range from €2,167,250 to €2,550,000.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alcantara Del Mar Villas
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$2,47M
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