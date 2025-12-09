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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Soleia Living El Chaparral Fase 2

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,08M
;
11
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ID: 39446
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1671930014
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Camino Viejo de Marbella a Fuengirola, El Chaparral Golf Club

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
An exclusive complex of villas that begins with a second phase, a paradise on the Costa del Sol, where the natural beauty of the surroundings merges with the passion for playing golf, water sports and the “Slow Life” lifestyle. Italian design kitchen fully furnished and equipped, 2 parking spaces and storage room. Common areas: 2 swimming pools, Turkish bath, sauna, fully equipped gym, coworking area and barbecue area, among others. The spacious terraces are much more than just an outdoor space. Their intelligent design allows for a fluid and harmonious connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, making them the perfect place to admire the spectacular sea views and experience the serenity and tranquillity that can only be found in such an idyllic setting. We want you to enjoy bright, relaxing interiors that create a climate of comfort and tranquillity in your home. To this end, every corner has been carefully designed to make the most of natural light, with large windows that allow the sun's rays to flood the rooms, creating a feeling of spaciousness and vitality.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
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Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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