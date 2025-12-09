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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Satori

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$6,94M
;
18
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ID: 39160
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 826392793
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Miasteczko
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adres
    Calle Auriga

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Discover the epitome of refined living, an extraordinary newly built residence located in the prestigious enclave of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella. Just a stone's throw from the exclusive golf club of the world-famous Puerto Banús marina, this generous plot of over 1014.36 square metres, with a built area of 650.17 m², boasts 534.64 m² of exquisite living space. Meticulously designed to offer an unrivalled lifestyle of comfort and sophistication. This impressive villa has five spacious bedrooms, each with its own luxurious en-suite bathroom. The master suite has a bathroom, dressing room and stunning views. The bathrooms, one on each floor, add comfort and elegance to the property. It goes beyond the ordinary, offering a fully equipped gym, a spa with sauna and hammam, a sophisticated bar and games room, an underground garage for two cars and a lift. The villa's contemporary architecture blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings, creating a luxurious and serene living experience. It is a masterpiece of modern design that promises an exceptional lifestyle in one of the most sought-after locations on the Costa del Sol. Enjoy the ultimate in sophisticated living and make this stunning property your own.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Satori
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$6,94M
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