Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Satori

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Discover the epitome of refined living, an extraordinary newly built residence located in the prestigious enclave of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella.
Just a stone's throw from the exclusive golf club of the world-famous Puerto Banús marina, this generous plot of over 1014.36 square metres, with a built area of 650.17 m², boasts 534.64 m² of exquisite living space.
Meticulously designed to offer an unrivalled lifestyle of comfort and sophistication.
This impressive villa has five spacious bedrooms, each with its own luxurious en-suite bathroom. The master suite has a bathroom, dressing room and stunning views. The bathrooms, one on each floor, add comfort and elegance to the property.
It goes beyond the ordinary, offering a fully equipped gym, a spa with sauna and hammam, a sophisticated bar and games room, an underground garage for two cars and a lift. The villa's contemporary architecture blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings, creating a luxurious and serene living experience.
It is a masterpiece of modern design that promises an exceptional lifestyle in one of the most sought-after locations on the Costa del Sol. Enjoy the ultimate in sophisticated living and make this stunning property your own.
Lokalizacja na mapie
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Kalkulator hipoteczny
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