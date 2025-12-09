Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Solstice

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Welcome to this stunning frontline golf villa with an unbeatable location in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, overlooking the prestigious, members-only Las Brisas Golf Club.
This west-facing estate offers breathtaking sunsets that inspire its name. The carefully manicured and exquisitely landscaped garden creates a stunning backdrop for the private pool, ideal for year-round enjoyment.
A poolside relaxation area adds an extra touch of entertainment, while the garden pergola features a bespoke bar and al fresco dining area, perfect for al fresco gatherings.
Step inside and discover spectacular interiors. Elegant Crema Sara flooring and a soothing neutral color palette create a calming and refined atmosphere.
The triangular shape of the roof is mirrored in the living room, resulting in higher ceilings and a spacious feel.
The elegant dining room is perfect for entertaining and integrates seamlessly with a custom-designed kitchen. This culinary haven boasts state-of-the-art appliances, ample storage space, and countertops, combining functionality and aesthetic appeal.
The villa features stunning guest bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, both on the ground floor and in the basement, each meticulously designed to maximize modern comfort.
The upper floor is reserved exclusively for the master bedroom, an incredibly private retreat of generous proportions. It includes a stunning dressing room, a luxurious master bathroom, and access to a private terrace with direct views of the golf course.
Downstairs, residents can enjoy a range of exceptional amenities. These include a spa with an indoor pool, sauna, and Turkish bath, as well as an entertainment room and a cinema room for leisure.
It also features a private garage with capacity for three cars, accessible through a private entrance.
With a prime location in Nueva Andalucía, the property offers convenient access to a wide variety of nearby amenities, including international schools, Puerto Banús, and Marbella's Golden Mile.
Lokalizacja na mapie
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
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