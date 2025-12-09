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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Australy Aures I

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$866,889
;
9
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ID: 39431
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1583311605
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Wioska
    Resinera Voladilla

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New development in the heart of Selwo, Estepona, where you will discover a place that will make you proud of your home even before you step inside. We have designed an exclusive, enclosed space offering areas where you can enjoy and share unforgettable moments with your loved ones. The development consists of 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom homes, designed for your comfort and well-being. Located just 3 minutes from the beach, many of our homes offer stunning sea views. In addition, you will have exclusive access to the Australy Social Club, a unique space to enjoy with family or friends. Its services include: a swimming pool for adults and another for children, large garden areas, a multipurpose common room, a fully equipped gym, saunas, a gastrobar, and a bicycle storage area. All this in a gated community with perimeter video surveillance to ensure your safety. Here you can customize various aspects of your home, from the finishes to the design of your sun terrace, adapting your new home to your tastes and needs. In addition, you will have access to homes of excellent quality, with a selection of premium finishes and features. It is located a few meters from the A7 and only 2 km from the beach, close to the bus line, 60 minutes from the Renfe train station, 50 minutes from Malaga airport, and 30 minutes from Gibraltar. Our commitment is to offer you more than just a house: it is to give you a home designed with professionalism, innovation, design, and sustainability, values that accompany us throughout the entire construction process.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Australy Aures I
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$866,889
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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3 obiekty nieruchomości 3
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