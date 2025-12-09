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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villas Monte Palatino

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,81M
;
17
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ID: 39255
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 517298577
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This project already has a permit and construction is scheduled to begin immediately. This exclusive luxury villa, located in the prestigious Valle Romano enclave in Estepona, embodies the essence of modern design and sophistication in a privileged natural setting. With clean and elegant architectural lines, the villa blends seamlessly into the Mediterranean landscape, maximizing natural light and offering panoramic views of the sea and nearby golf courses. The interior design focuses on comfort and functionality, with wide open spaces and high-end finishes. The living room, surrounded by large windows, connects to a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, perfect for those who enjoy dining in an elegant setting. The bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, stand out for their privacy, light, and direct access to private terraces that invite relaxation. Outside, the villa features a stunning pool and landscaped gardens that combine native flora with minimalist design. Multiple living areas and an outdoor barbecue area make it the perfect place for entertaining and relaxing, offering an exclusive and serene atmosphere. Designed for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle in a unique natural setting, it strikes the perfect balance between contemporary design, comfort, and natural beauty.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villas Monte Palatino
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$1,81M
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