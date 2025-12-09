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  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alcaidesa Homes Fase 2

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alcaidesa Homes Fase 2

San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$483,501
;
20
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39228
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 688267085
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Miasteczko
    San Roque
  • Adres
    Urbanizacion Altavista de la Alcaidesa

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This development presents new apartments located in a gated community based on a housing concept that pursues a privileged lifestyle. For maximum tranquility and comfort, the development has surveillance systems and subway vehicle circulation to the parking lot, as well as other unique services. The common areas are unbeatable: infinity pools, gymnasium, sauna, kids club, coworking space, study area, library, cafeteria... These apartments offer a life by the sea so you can enjoy each of the breathtaking sunrises and sunsets that the Mediterranean Sea gives us. Whether you are looking for a holiday home or a home to spend 365 days a year, Alcaidesa is your best choice. The advantages of this place also make it an attractive opportunity for investors who identify the potential of this area of the Mediterranean coast. The apartments have a privileged location that will allow you to enjoy all the charms of the coast, with direct access to the beach. You can move to all points of interest in a short time thanks to its easy access to the AP7 and A7. It is also surrounded by all kinds of services (marinas, golf courses, hospitals, schools...) and is located 5 km from Gibraltar, 110 km from Jerez and 120 km from Malaga and its airport. The perfect setting if you are looking to escape the noise of the big cities but without giving up being connected to everything you need. Thanks to the low density of construction and the environment full of vegetation, you will be in direct contact with the harmony of nature and you will feel part of it. An idyllic place if you want serenity, well-being and a peaceful lifestyle. The natural landscape that surrounds it combines with the quality of the architecture to offer you rooms that have been designed with the utmost care. In addition to its spacious homes of functional design, it has views of the sea, the magnificent golf courses and Gibraltar and Africa, which make this development an even more exquisite enclave. You will have around you the best golf courses: Valderrama, Almenara, La Hacienda Links, Golf Course Links ABC Associate, Sotogrande, San Roque, La Cañada, Santa María Polo Club, La Reserva. This is your next destination if you have always wanted a healthy lifestyle and sports in a natural area where beach and mountain become the perfect tandem.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Roque, Hiszpania
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alcaidesa Homes Fase 2
San Roque, Hiszpania
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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