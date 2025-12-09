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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa VILLA AZAHAR Peak

Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$2,90M
;
5
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ID: 39218
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 896699907
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benahavis

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
The villa is designed as a private retreat where architecture, landscape, and light blend together naturally. The spaces open up to the outdoors, allowing views, fresh air, and natural light to become part of everyday life. A home designed to enjoy time, space, and tranquility. This villa sits on a 2,006 m² lot and features a total floor area of 473 m² spread over two floors, with a total of 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a separate half-bath. The villa features contemporary architecture characterized by clean lines and balanced proportions. The home unfolds through spacious, open-concept areas where the living room, dining room, and kitchen flow seamlessly, creating a continuous sense of spaciousness and brightness. The terraces serve as a natural extension of the interior spaces, allowing residents to enjoy outdoor living year-round. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to flood the home, while seamlessly integrating the views into the living experience. The result is a bright, serene, and functional home where architecture and lifestyle blend perfectly.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benahavis, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa VILLA AZAHAR Peak
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$2,90M
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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