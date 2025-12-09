Dzielnica mieszkaniowa VILLA AZAHAR Peak

The villa is designed as a private retreat where architecture, landscape, and light blend together naturally. The spaces open up to the outdoors, allowing views, fresh air, and natural light to become part of everyday life. A home designed to enjoy time, space, and tranquility. This villa sits on a 2,006 m² lot and features a total floor area of 473 m² spread over two floors, with a total of 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a separate half-bath. The villa features contemporary architecture characterized by clean lines and balanced proportions. The home unfolds through spacious, open-concept areas where the living room, dining room, and kitchen flow seamlessly, creating a continuous sense of spaciousness and brightness. The terraces serve as a natural extension of the interior spaces, allowing residents to enjoy outdoor living year-round. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to flood the home, while seamlessly integrating the views into the living experience. The result is a bright, serene, and functional home where architecture and lifestyle blend perfectly.