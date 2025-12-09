Dzielnica mieszkaniowa La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse

Umożliwiają przeglądanie zawartości witryny i uzyskiwanie dostępu do funkcjonalności. Tego typu pliki cookies wykorzystywane są wyłącznie w celu prawidłowego działania serwisu i nie są przekazywane podmiotom trzecim. Wyłączenie nie jest możliwe bez zakłócenia funkcjonowania serwisu.
Analityczne pliki cookie
Pomóż nam ulepszyć wydajność witryny, Twoje doświadczenie korzystania z witryny i uczynić ją wygodniejszą w użyciu. Informacje gromadzone przez tego typu pliki cookie są zbiorcze i dlatego anonimowe. Służy do dostarczania statystycznych wskaźników korzystania z witryny bez identyfikacji użytkowników.
Reklamowe pliki cookie
Pozwól nam obniżyć koszty marketingu i poprawić komfort użytkowania.
Zapisz
Realting.com wykorzystuje pliki cookie, aby usprawnić Twoją interakcję ze stroną internetową. Możesz skonfigurować, które pliki cookies będą zapisywane na Twoim urządzeniu.
Dowiedz się więcej
An exclusive new residential development comprising just 25 homes, designed for those seeking privacy, space, and quality of life.
The project features a carefully curated selection of 18 elegant townhouses and 7 exclusive detached villas, all set on a generous 15,000 m² plot, ensuring spaciousness, tranquility, and a privileged setting.
The spacious and modern townhouses are south and southwest facing with views over the communal gardens, promenades and communal swimming pools.
We have introduced our signature contemporary style to transform the traditional townhouse model into a stylish modern home, with each property featuring a rooftop solarium with pre-installation for an outdoor kitchen.
Buyers are offered the opportunity to configure their home with a choice of 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, as well as having a large multi-purpose basement room with natural light and underground parking for 2 cars.
The detached villas come in 3 different styles, built on 3 levels, consisting of 4-5 bedrooms and 3-5 bathrooms. All bedrooms have spacious terraces with lovely views over the private garden and pool area.
Each villa is completed with a large rooftop solarium and includes a very large basement with flexible multipurpose rooms (gym, office, wine cellar...), flooded with natural light and air circulation.
Situated in the heart of the popular town of Elviria, an ideal location, only 30 minutes drive from Malaga airport and only ten minutes from the centre of Marbella.
The development is only 700 metres walk from the two main commercial centres with an abundance of shops, bars, restaurants and supermarkets.
Some of the best sandy beaches on the Costa del Sol are just a 10 minute walk from Marbella with a wonderful selection of restaurants, beach bars and beach clubs on your doorstep.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Ricmar, Hiszpania
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
Odłóż to.