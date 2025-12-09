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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Higueron North Residences Villas

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$4,51M
;
17
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ID: 38908
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 258327571
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benalmadena
  • Adres
    Avenida del Higueron

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Welcome to the villas, a natural setting, which brings the architectural project to life from the very first moment. Breathe and relax in the infinity pool where you can enjoy the exceptional views of the centuries-old carob trees and the Mediterranean Sea. Immerse yourself in the pleasure of wellness, relaxation and deep tranquility in the private spa that awaits you in your villa. Breathe in the wooden atmosphere, relax in the warm jacuzzi and sauna that will intensify your senses. Admire nature in the open air from the comfort of the sun loungers, while soaking in the blue light of the pool. We take care of everything you need, while you have all the time in the world to relax, reconnect, have fun, live and enjoy a unique place. Our priority is to offer the highest quality of life, while preserving the environment that surrounds us. We are committed to an avant-garde, sustainable and differential design, creating a dream home designed for you. A lifestyle that goes beyond, where luxury and sustainability come together. An architecture inspired by nature, where we can find white river stones, sculptural forms representing trees such as the carob tree, Corten steel bridges, wood...

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
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Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Higueron North Residences Villas
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
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