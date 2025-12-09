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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerrado Hills

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$3,29M
;
20
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ID: 39099
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1247224381
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Calle Buitre

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
A new luxury development of just 13 superb villas, each offering four en-suite bedrooms. These amazing villas are generous in size and quality. Three of the bedrooms are located on the upper floor of the property, while another is adjacent to the living area. A large basement gives you the chance to modify the space to suit your needs; another bedroom, cinema room, wine cellar, gym... The properties are positioned such that they arc around one of the greens of the Cerrado de Aguila golf course. This also means you have spectacular panoramic views of the Costa del Sol. The luxurious open-plan living are is designed to facilitate daily life as well as entertaining. The kitchen, dining area and living room are all connected on one level to give you easy access and open areas from which to enjoy your views. The bathrooms and kitchens are fitted only with high quality products from leading, luxury European manufacturers. The properties are also fitted with VTouch Pro allowing you to control many aspects of your home with the swipe of a finger. Lights, blinds, security, heating and A/C can all be controlled using an app on your mobile phone, or directly via the VTouch panel.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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