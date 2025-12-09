Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Senora Gardens

Is a project that reflects twenty-five years of our experience. Years defined by the steady growth of building excellence. We created this project for you. We want you to experience the Costa del Sol in a way few ever have, with a level of calm, comfort, and beauty that belongs entirely to this place. Over the years, our work has taken us through challenges, successes, and ideas that reshaped how we understand what a home should be. We believe will stand as the result of that journey. A project built not just with experience, but with conviction, discipline, and a clear belief in creating something that rises above the ordinary. It’s this journey we want you to feel the moment you walk into your new home. Sunlight moves through the rooms from morning to evening, giving each home a sense of brightness and clarity. The penthouses rise above the development with some of the most beautiful views of the Mediterranean Sea, framed by the surrounding greenery and the soft horizon. Is an apartment complex consisting of sixty-three homes arranged across three contemporary blocks on the first line of the golf course in Mijas Costa. Each block contains four levels: the ground-floor, first-floor, and second-floor apartments all offer 115 square meters of interior space plus a 22-square-meter terrace, while the penthouses provide 130 square meters of interior space along with their own terraces, each differing in size. Please take a look at the price list below for full details. The development also offers a selection of amenities designed to enrich everyday life. Each block includes its own underground parking. Residents can enjoy a fully equipped gym, a dedicated spa area for quiet moments of relaxation, and a large central pool set within wide, open green spaces. Surrounded by the first line of golf, the entire community is wrapped in natural beauty, with trees, flowers, and landscaped gardens creating a calm, refreshing environment at every turn. Each apartment offers two rooms and two bathrooms, arranged with a sense of balance and comfort that suits both everyday living and modern design. The main living area opens directly toward the terrace, with wide glass doors that bring in the light and frame the sea beyond. The space is finished with refined materials and warm neutral tones, giving the room a calm, high-end feel. Everything has been selected to work together: the layout, the finishes, the natural light, creating a salon that feels elegant, spacious, and unmistakably contemporary. The bedrooms offer the same sense of calm and quality found throughout the apartment. Both rooms are designed with generous space, built-in wardrobes, and a clean, modern finish that keeps the atmosphere warm and organised. The main bedroom opens directly onto the terrace, allowing natural light to fill the space from morning to evening. The two bathrooms are finished with high-standard materials and soft lighting that give the spaces a refined, almost spa-like feel. Together, the bedrooms and bathrooms add a layer of comfort and practicality that completes the home.