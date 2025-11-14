  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro

Tivat, Czarnogóra
od
$236,791
od
$4,519/m²
;
8
ID: 32887
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 18.11.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Czarnogóra
  • Okolica
    Tivat Municipality
  • Miasteczko
    Tivat

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Cegła monolityczna
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Ogrzewanie:

  • Ogrzewanie indywidualne

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Nadanie obywatelstwa
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Tivat
Apartments for Sale in an Exclusive Complex, just a few minutes’ walk from Porto Montenegro and the center of Tivat.

Features:

  • Views of the green Župa Park

  • Modern architecture seamlessly integrated into nature

  • Spacious, bright apartments with terraces

  • Gated complex with landscaped design

Nearby:

  • Beach and promenade — 600 m

  • Old Port — 5 min walk

  • Tivat International Airport — 5 min by car

  • Schools, clinics, shops, and restaurants — within walking distance

Modern comfort in harmony with nature.

Our website: https://mng.estate/

Lokalizacja na mapie

Tivat, Czarnogóra
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

