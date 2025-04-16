Kompleks mieszkalny Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court

Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a tennis court in the suburbs of Herceg Novi. The complex comprises 11 villas, each with spacious open terraces and panoramic sea views, a green area, and a tennis court. The plots are generous, ranging from 700 to 1000 square meters.



The location of the complex offers an ideal balance between seclusion and proximity to infrastructure. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find a marina and the Lazure Hotel & Marina complex, a luxurious promenade, and all the amenities necessary for a comfortable stay.



The complex offers a unique opportunity to enjoy comfort and privacy in modern villas surrounded by nature and equipped with everything needed for an unforgettable vacation and life. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings and panoramic windows create an atmosphere of light and space.

Each villa features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a guest toilet, storage space, and garages for your convenience. This is the perfect place for those seeking cozy accommodation with the highest level of comfort and style.



The complex is managed by the developer's company and offers the following services:



- 24/7 property management

- Individual concierge service

- Rental services

- Shuttle service to the beach/promenade



The construction features high-quality reinforced concrete with a monolithic 40 cm foundation slab. The walls are built with thermal block bricks: 25 cm for external walls and 12 cm for internal walls.

Premium-class finishes include:



- The latest collections of ceramic tiles

- Hardwood flooring of at least 12 mm thickness

- Sanitary ware from well-known brand names

- Double-glazed windows with thermal break aluminum profiles

- Hidden profile doors

- Security entrance door

- Zoned lighting

- Automatic garage doors

- Underfloor heating

- Split-system air conditioning



Additional options include a furniture package designed according to the project.

Flexible payment terms with a minimum down payment of 50%. Construction is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2024."

