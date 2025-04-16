  1. Realting.com
  2. Czarnogóra
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court

Kompleks mieszkalny Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court

Herceg Novi, Czarnogóra
od
$1,56M
;
16
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 32636
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 2376
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 14.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Czarnogóra
  • Okolica
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Miasteczko
    Herceg Novi

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2024
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    1

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Teren zamknięty

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Русский Русский

Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a tennis court in the suburbs of Herceg Novi. The complex comprises 11 villas, each with spacious open terraces and panoramic sea views, a green area, and a tennis court. The plots are generous, ranging from 700 to 1000 square meters.


The location of the complex offers an ideal balance between seclusion and proximity to infrastructure. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find a marina and the Lazure Hotel & Marina complex, a luxurious promenade, and all the amenities necessary for a comfortable stay.


The complex offers a unique opportunity to enjoy comfort and privacy in modern villas surrounded by nature and equipped with everything needed for an unforgettable vacation and life. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings and panoramic windows create an atmosphere of light and space.
Each villa features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a guest toilet, storage space, and garages for your convenience. This is the perfect place for those seeking cozy accommodation with the highest level of comfort and style.


The complex is managed by the developer's company and offers the following services:


- 24/7 property management

- Individual concierge service

- Rental services

- Shuttle service to the beach/promenade

 


The construction features high-quality reinforced concrete with a monolithic 40 cm foundation slab. The walls are built with thermal block bricks: 25 cm for external walls and 12 cm for internal walls.

 

Premium-class finishes include:


- The latest collections of ceramic tiles

- Hardwood flooring of at least 12 mm thickness

- Sanitary ware from well-known brand names

- Double-glazed windows with thermal break aluminum profiles

- Hidden profile doors

- Security entrance door

- Zoned lighting

- Automatic garage doors

- Underfloor heating

- Split-system air conditioning

 


Additional options include a furniture package designed according to the project.
Flexible payment terms with a minimum down payment of 50%. Construction is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2024."
 

Nieruchomości w kompleksie
Typ
Powierzchnia, m²
Cena za m², USD
Koszt obiektu, USD
Mieszkania Willa
Powierzchnia, m² 232.0 – 313.0
Cena za m², USD 4,986 – 6,727
Cena mieszkania, USD 1,56M

Lokalizacja na mapie

Herceg Novi, Czarnogóra
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Herceg Novi, Czarnogóra
od
$675,048
Apartamentowiec Deluxe estate Budva
Budva, Czarnogóra
Cena na żądanie
Zespół mieszkaniowy A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Katun Rezevici, Czarnogóra
od
$374,768
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartments in a low-rise residential building in Budva
Budva, Czarnogóra
od
$261,872
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kub
Krasici, Czarnogóra
od
$577,514
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Herceg Novi, Czarnogóra
od
$1,56M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sveti Luka
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sveti Luka
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sveti Luka
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sveti Luka
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sveti Luka
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Sveti Luka
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sveti Luka
Pecurice, Czarnogóra
od
$103,336
W elitarnej wiosce, tuż przy pierwszej linii morskiej, na terytorium Riwiery Bar, zbudowano kompleks mieszkań SV. Luka. Wioska składa się z czterogwiazdkowych hoteli, nowoczesnych prywatnych willi i ma własną zatokę z krystalicznie czystą wodą. Powietrze morskie, ciepłe słońce i woda mają ko…
Deweloper
Montenegro Sun Realty
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Zespół mieszkaniowy A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Zespół mieszkaniowy A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Zespół mieszkaniowy A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Zespół mieszkaniowy A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Zespół mieszkaniowy A new exclusive project on the Budva Riviera
Katun Rezevici, Czarnogóra
od
$374,768
Liczba kondygnacji 3
Powierzchnia 64–90 m²
2 obiekty nieruchomości 2
Nowy ekskluzywny projekt na Riwierze Budva w miejscowości Reževići.Idealna lokalizacja dla inwestycji i życia.Projekt znajduje się w jednym z najbardziej prestiżowych obszarów Riwiery Budva, oferując unikalne połączenie naturalnego piękna, odosobnienia i rozwiniętej infrastruktury. Panoramic…
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 1 pokój
64.0
387,607
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
90.0
532,251
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Napisz w Telegram
Zespół mieszkaniowy Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Zespół mieszkaniowy Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Zespół mieszkaniowy Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Zespół mieszkaniowy Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Zespół mieszkaniowy Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Zespół mieszkaniowy Riviera — a premium residential complex in Budva on the first coastline
Budva, Czarnogóra
od
$510,825
Liczba kondygnacji 15
Powierzchnia 61–119 m²
2 obiekty nieruchomości 2
Riviera kompleks mieszkalny i pięciogwiazdkowy hotel - luksus mieszkalny nad brzegiem Adriatyku.Riwiera jest ucieleśnieniem stylu życia premium w samym sercu Riwiery Budva. Unikalna lokalizacja na nabrzeżu morza, współczesna architektura Grupy Projektowej "Ški Design Group" oraz drobiazgowo …
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 1 pokój
61.0
507,421
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
119.0
995,419
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Napisz w Telegram
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Czarnogóra
Zezwolenie na pobyt w Czarnogórze: wszystkie sposoby jego uzyskania i niuanse, o których powinieneś wiedzieć
16.04.2025
Zezwolenie na pobyt w Czarnogórze: wszystkie sposoby jego uzyskania i niuanse, o których powinieneś wiedzieć
Podatki od nieruchomości w Czarnogórze
20.02.2025
Podatki od nieruchomości w Czarnogórze
Jak kupić nieruchomość w Czarnogórze: analiza cen według regionów i procedury zakupu
03.12.2024
Jak kupić nieruchomość w Czarnogórze: analiza cen według regionów i procedury zakupu
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje