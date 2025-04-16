  1. Realting.com
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa One bedroom apartment of 51sq.m - Bečići

Becici, Czarnogóra
od
$316,875
;
7
ID: 28623
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 1.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Czarnogóra
  • Okolica
    Budva Municipality
  • Wioska
    Becici

O kompleksie

Unique opportunity to purchase a charming one-room apartment of 51 sq.m, located in the heart of Bellemond Residence.   This elegantly designed apartment is a great combination of modern design, superior comfort and luxury. The apartment stands out for its spacious living room flooded with natural light and offering an open view of the sea.   The facility offers: 2 elevators for tenants and 1 car elevator; Concierge service 24/7; Wellness & SPA with gym, swimming pool and sauna; Sports and children's playground; Private beach with reservations for residents of the complex; Real estate management and resale services for your real estate; "Smart House" system; Space for walking pets. The new building will have 62 apartments of different square footage, starting from 36 m². All apartments will be equipped with high-quality equipment from well-known manufacturers. A direct view of the sea, the sound of waves, high-quality furniture and quality materials, a fitness center and a spa center, a wide private beach marked with a blue quality flag - all this creates an atmosphere of luxury and comfort. The management company will take care of everything and provide: concierge service 24/7 property management, reserve seats 24/7 on the private beach for apartment owners, shuttle service. Security and video surveillance Maintenance of green areas, spa and fitness center This property represents an extraordinary opportunity for those looking for an exclusive home in one of the most beautiful locations in Budva.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Becici, Czarnogóra
Państwo przegląda
