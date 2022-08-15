Portugal is short of labor. How is the country going to attract foreigners?

Portugal is changing its immigration laws to attract foreign workers. The reason is an acute shortage of workers in tourism and construction.

The shortage of workers in Portugal has been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s tourism sector alone requires about 50,000 additional workers. Therefore, the government decided to take the following measures: to provide foreigners who are looking for work, a temporary 120-day visa. After this period, it will be possible to extend the visa for another 60 days. The new law has already been approved by the President of Portugal.

Such a reform will also make life easier for the so-called digital nomads — now it will be easier for them to work remotely from Portugal. The government is happy for immigrants: according to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Anna Catarina Mendes, the increase in population will contribute to the development of demography, economy, and culture of the country.

