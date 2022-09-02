Stone style in the 21st century? It turns out that in Croatia it is a kind of trend — you can see it by going to our platform’s catalog. We have already looked and chosen 3 stone villas that will fascinate anyone.

In Croatia, the tourist season is coming to an end and, according to experts, it was quite successful — revenues from the tourism sector this year are likely to exceed the level of pre-pandemic 2019. This, in turn, is fueling interest in real estate in Croatia and stimulates the sale of residential properties. We keep up with the agenda and offer you an overview of Croatian stone buildings.

All three of our selected villas are located in Central Istria. Istria is a diverse and charming peninsula in northwestern Croatia. There are untouched beaches overlooking the Adriatic Sea, and hills dotted with medieval towns. And Istria is also famous for its cuisine, namely quality seafood, white truffles and local wines. So it is in Central Istria, among the hills, lush greenery, cypress alleys and sunny vineyards, that the 3 stone villas in this review are located.

A 3-bedroom villa where even the sinks are stone

This spacious villa was built in 2014. The style, as you have already guessed, is Istrian stone. Everything here is lined with stone: from the walls to the sinks. The building has an area of 320 square meters, and the entire area is spread out over 1,000 square meters.

The atmospheric penthouse is placed in the small Croatian village of Burici, just a few steps from where the coast is located. It is considered an ideal place from which to travel to historic cities such as Rovinj, Poreč and Motovun.

The house has all the attributes of luxury living: landscaped garden with swimming pool, sun loungers, covered terrace with outdoor fireplace and summer kitchen. The villa has two floors. On the first floor there is an entrance hall, combined with the dining kitchen and living room with fireplace. The second floor has three bedrooms with private bathrooms and access to the balcony. By the way, it has a panoramic view of the surrounding greenery.

Stone villa for 4 bedrooms with large garden

This villa is immersed in greenery and an abundance of natural beauty. The building covers an area of 220 m², the surrounding garden is 884 m². The owners will enjoy a quality building with a landscaped garden and a huge swimming pool, solar panels for hot water heating, a solarium, a covered terrace with summer kitchen and a fireplace. The first floor features an entrance hall, kitchen and dining room, living room with fireplace, one bedroom, guest toilet and utility room while the second floor has three bedrooms with en-suite bathroom and dressing room.

These stone properties are located in the quiet medieval village of Svetvinchenat. It is called the jewel of Istria, and for good reason: the Renaissance square «Placa» and Morozini-Grimani Castle, which is a well-preserved example of Venetian architecture in Istria, adorn this place. Also on the heritage list of the village are the remains of frescoes in the Church of St. Vincent and in the Church of St. Catherine.

The stone villa, which was projected by a famous interior designer

This villa is notable for the fact that its current owner and designer is a famous Croatian interior designer (whose name is not mentioned in the description). The bottom line is that he has arranged everything from top to bottom exclusively according to his own taste, which makes this place especially unique. This villa has even been written about in professional interior design magazines (such as Bravacas).

Everything here is permeated with chic and elegance: the sofas in the living room are from Verona, the handmade billiard table is from Italian Siena, and there are designer decorations (including those from Barbra Streisand’s house), sculptures, antique chandeliers and Bose surround sound system. It’s important to note that everything in and around the property is included in the listed price.

So, the villa is located in the small village of Sveti Petar u Sumi, in the heart of Istria. It overlooks the sea, allowing you to enjoy the beautiful Istrian sunsets. The total area of the villa is 306,72 m², the whole plot is 1350 m².

Now let’s do a detailed overview of the floors. The first floor has a large kitchen for foodies, living room, laundry room and pantry. On the second floor are 3 double bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and large walk-in closets.

There is a 45 m² pool in front of the house, and another small pool with whirlpool above it. Below is a summer shower with a waterfall: the seller writes that under it you will feel like you’re in the jungle. The garden is adorned with huge lavender bushes, lush laurel and olive trees, from which, according to the ad, you can produce about 10 liters of homemade premium olive oil a year. Adjacent to the pool is a covered area for relaxing and sipping cocktails. In a separate part of the garden, there is a barbecue area and even a real brick pizza oven. Thanks to the thickness and quality of the stone walls, this villa does not require air conditioning during the summer months. In winter, central heating with underfloor heating on the first floor and radiators in the upstairs rooms and a fireplace in the living room will keep you comfortable.