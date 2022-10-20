Many people dream of living in their own house with a large plot of land. But imagine that such a house would be located in France, among breathtaking landscapes and green plains. It’s like a fairy tale, isn’t it? The best part is that this fairy tale could very well become your reality, as we found such a house in the realting catalog.

3 bedroom house Maubourguet, France Price on request 6 Rooms 3 Bedrooms 250 m²

This authentic farmhouse is located in a French village near the commune of Maubourguet in the ancient region of Occitania. The region is easily accessible by both domestic and international flights; there are also several freeways and railway lines.

In Maubourguet, you will be spoiled by mountains, Atlantic beaches and a tranquil holiday in the midst of nature. South of this area are the vineyards of Saint-Mont and Madirand, and 30 minutes to the north is Tarbes, the capital of the Upper Pyrenees. This town offers an attractive view of the snow-capped mountains.

The farmhouse you see in front of you fits this tranquil atmosphere perfectly. Everything is conducive to farming and improving one’s own land. And it’s not a small one — 7000 m², dotted with many restored outbuildings, plus a pantry, a large outhouse (50 m²), a garage and a workshop.

The gate of this house leads out to a well-kept English-style garden, where you can spend time in moments of relaxation. The orchard and huge meadow are also sources of inspiration here.

Moving on to the living space (250 m²), we would like to note right away that even though the house is called a farmhouse, there are so many amenities that any mansion would envy. Underfloor heating, double-glazed oak windows and a terrace leading to the above-ground swimming pool already speak volumes.

So, the front door of the house leads us into a spacious kitchen with an antique fireplace; from the kitchen you enter a cozy living room (82 m²) with columns supporting the roof (which looks elegant). The living room is divided into three zones: dining, lounge and office area. By the way, there is a lot of light in this room, as it opens on three sides. As for the bedrooms and bathrooms, they are both on the first and second floor.

In short, the whole house and its surroundings are a shining example of how elements of antiquity and modernity can be combined harmoniously and exquisitely. You can see that the restoration has been carried out carefully and meticulously: many of the original elements (such as the oak beams and brick pillars) have been preserved, giving the house a very special character.

According to the owner, it is not necessary to stick to the concept of a farmhouse: it can be just a large family house, or even a hotel.

These charming properties are worth $372,097.