Top 5 countries where you can obtain permanent residency the quickest

Moving to another country for permanent residency is not a common task, and it takes time in most cases. The time required to become a permanent resident varies depending on the individual case and can be one to ten years. However, many states offer investment and business programs that allow you to go straight to permanent residency. About them—we tell you further.

Since March 2021, you can buy a permanent residence permit in Malta via the Malta Permanent Residence Program (MPRP).

The key points:

The minimum investment is €110,000.

Registration takes 6–8 months.

Applying for citizenship and a passport in Malta is possible after 5 years of holding a residence permit.

There are no requirements for the number of days in the country.

Foreigners can get permanent residency in Cyprus in exchange for investments.

The key points:

Under the Golden Visa program, you can invest in local real estate worth at least €300,000 (+ VAT).

Registration takes from 2 months.

The status of permanent resident in this case can be obtained by all family members of the investor.

It is possible to become a tax resident in Cyprus, provided that you spend at least 60 days a year there.

You can apply for Cyprus citizenship after 7 years.

Australia

Australia has a Business Innovation and Investment Program (BIIP).

The key points:

Australia's BIIP innovation scheme includes six types of BIIP, with investments starting at AUD 200,000 (US $133,687).

The process takes 1–2 months.

To maintain residency status, you must have lived in Australia for at least two out of five years or prove a close connection with the country.

An investment visa can be obtained under the quota. Priority is given to candidates who can bring the greatest benefit to the state.

In addition, Australia has a Global Talent Program visa that is not subject to quotas. This visa can be used to obtain permanent residency in six weeks without leaving the country of origin.

Canada

The Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and British Columbia entrepreneurial programs, as well as the Canadian Startup Visa , make you eligible for permanent residency in Canada.

The key points about the startup visa are:

It allows foreign entrepreneurs to start an innovative business.

It takes at least a year to complete the entire procedure.

There is no financial threshold for entry.

You can get U.S. permanent residency on an EB-1 or EB-2 visa as soon as you arrive in the country. They can take at least two months to process.

The key points about the EB-1 visa are:

With this visa, high-class professionals go to America (talented scientists, recognized representatives of creative professions and sports, businessmen, etc.).

In the case of business immigration, you need to prove your professional achievements and work or be the owner of a company meeting certain criteria.

In some cases, applicants are not even required to seek a U.S. employer in advance—this distinguishes this work visa from many others in the U.S.

The key points about the EB-2 program are:

People with work experience, higher education, and outstanding ability, as well as those who are valuable professionals from a national interest perspective, can move to the U.S. under this scheme.

In this case, it is necessary to find an employer in the States beforehand.

After five years, both visa holders are eligible to become U.S. citizens.



