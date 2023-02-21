Lately, the real estate market in Northern Cyprus has been extremely popular among foreign investors. According to the realtors, here, the «cheap accommodation» era is gone. However, it is still possible to find several advantageous options, which is why we prepared the selection of new apartments in Northern Cyprus priced up to €51,500.

Apartment in Trikomo for €44,148

In the small village of Trikomo, not far from the Mediterranean coast, a 40 sq.m. apartment is for sale. The town of Trikomo is located at the very base of the Karpas Peninsula, in the district of Famagusta.

Here, in one of the modern residential complexes, a studio apartment is for sale for €44,148. It is a fully furnished cozy apartment, where the living room kitchen is separated from the sleeping area with a decorative partition. The interior is designed in calm light colors with a few bright accents in sea color. The window overlooks the apartment complex.

The apartment is suitable for independent living as well as for rental purposes.

Apartment in Famagusta for €45,189

1 room studio apartment Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus € 45,235 1 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 4/10 Floor

Apartments for sale in a large apartment complex in Famagusta. The project is located on the coast of the Iskele district, where the longest sandy beach — Long Beach, 3.5 km long, is located. According to the seller, the project is already 15 years old, but it is constantly growing and now its territory is doubled.

This residential complex already has 12 swimming pools (including indoor heated in winter and 2 children’s pools), there is a developed infrastructure for children (water park, playgrounds, kindergarten, club, etc.), there are also tennis courts, volleyball, and basketball courts, the possibility of doing boxing, ji-jitsu, mini golf. Plus there is a spa center and restaurants. The way to the sea will take about 7 minutes, besides in the season every half hour shuttle to the beach.

Apartments in the complex are rented with turnkey renovation, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and all accessories, a built-in kitchen, closets in the bedrooms, and air conditioning.

For convenience, the payment is divided into 2 stages: a 30% down payment within a month, and then 70% interest-free installments for 72 months.

Stage 6 complex will be completed by the end of 2023 — beginning of 2024.

Apartment in Tricomo for €45,227

Nearby there is another interesting project in which you can buy an apartment. Afik Group residential complex is located in a modern resort, 15 minutes walk from Long Beach, Iskele.

The residential complex has good infrastructure: several swimming pools with slides, cafes, playgrounds, a shopping area, a restaurant, a supermarket, a gym, and an amplifier. Also on the territory, there is a spa complex and a gym.

The buyer can choose the layout and design of the apartment that is comfortable for him or her. According to the seller, this option is great for investment or vacation housing. Apartments start at €45,227.

Apartment in Iskele for €51,060

In the prestigious complex CAESAR BLUE apartments with gorgeous views are offered for sale. The main «highlight» of this proposal is its convenient location: the complex is only 100 meters from the sea. Plus, in this part of Cyprus, clean beaches and unspoiled nature, incredibly clean sea air. There is a ban on fertilizing the soil, which is one reason why giant turtles still lay eggs on the beaches, and wild donkeys walk in the parks.

Since it is a former English colony, education here is world-class — there are several universities, one of which is a branch of Cambridge. The university has a school, kindergarten, and college.

The residential complex has a developed infrastructure: its large water park, swimming pools (heated indoor and outdoor), SPA-complex, fitness center, children’s playgrounds, stores, restaurants, and beauty salons.

The seller specifies that there are still apartments to choose from in this residential complex. The initial payment is about 30% of the cost of the apartment, and the buyer has an interest-free installment plan for up to 5 years.

Apartment in Tricomo for €51,527

A cozy apartment of 39 sq.m. is for sale in Tricomo in a completely finished residential complex. The residential complex, like the previous ones, is built just a couple of minutes’ walk from one of the best beaches in Northern Cyprus — Long Beach. The beach is equipped with children’s play areas, and biking and walking paths, and next to the complex, there is a restaurant and a supermarket.

The complex has a swimming pool with slides, sunbeds, a cafe and pool bar, a hairdresser and minimarket, and car rental.

The apartment, which is being sold for €51,527, has already had a turnkey renovation, the bathroom has all the plumbing, the living room has a built-in kitchen, the floor is laminate or tile, and the interior doors are installed.

For convenience, the payment is divided into several parts: 60% — down payment, and the remaining 40% — 24 months installment (0%). Plus, the developer offers a guaranteed rent (6% per annum).