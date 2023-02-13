Montenegro has begun to attract an increasing number of foreign investors and in 2022 real estate here has emerged as a top preference. The steady flow of tourists, which only grows year on year, generates an equally steady demand for rental properties. That is why Montenegro is one of the countries where it is most profitable to buy a flat for rent. We have found 5 flats at prices up to €55,000 which will be very interesting for tenants.

In 2022, the amount of foreign investment in real estate in Montenegro has almost doubled (from 184.3 million euros to 322.2 million euros). At the same time to put the bought flat to rent in this country is quite profitable: the return on investment (ROI) in Montenegro, or, in other words, the gross rental income in percentage from 5.09% to 7.03%.

Flat in Djenovici for €49,500

1 room apartment Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro € 49,500 1 bath 32 m²

In the small town of Djenovici, a small 32 sq.m flat is for sale. This quiet town is ideal for a relaxing holiday without the hustle and bustle of restaurants and discos. The town itself is located on the coast of Boka Kotorska bay, approximately 7 km from popular resort of Herceg Novi. There are several ancient churches, beautiful beaches and many beautiful gardens.

The flat for sale for €49,500 is located in a house built in 2017. There are excellent sea and mountain views from the windows and terrace. According to the seller, the property has a good location, which makes it a very attractive investment and guarantees a fairly quick return on investment: the building is located in a quiet area just 2 minutes from the bus stop, there is a pizzeria and several ethnic restaurants nearby, and the nearest beach can be reached on foot just in 5 minutes.

The flat has recently been redecorated and has basic furniture.

Flat in Herceg Novi for €51,220

Apartment 1 bathroom Herceg Novi, Montenegro € 51,220 1 bath 26 m²

On the outskirts of Herceg Novi, there are several flats for sale in a new building.

It is a low-rise, modern village set in a genuine park, yet it is in close proximity to all the town's facilities, shops and restaurants. A mountain stream runs through the territory - it is both a place for recreation and a source of backup water supply, because, according to the seller, mountain water is poured into all the pools of the complex. There are three large adult pools and a children's pool, recreation areas, children's playground, barbecue area and gazebo.

The promenade with numerous restaurants, cafes and shops is about 7 minutes walk. Along the entire promenade of the promenade there are sandy and pebbly beaches and places to relax with umbrellas and sun loungers.

Flats in the complex are sold with finishing (some are fully furnished). Each apartment comes with a free parking space (except for the studios).

At the moment, on sale are studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom flats from 26 sq.m. to 116 sq.m. A studio of 34 sq.m. will cost €60,860 and a studio of 26 sq.m. (living room, kitchen area, bathroom, terrace) €51,220. Larger flats are more expensive: a 53 sq.m. studio (living room, kitchen area, bedroom, two bathrooms, terrace) will cost around €104,410.

There are also some flats on offer at a discount of between 6.5% and 9.5%.

Flat in Budva for €52,987

Another new building is for sale in one of the most famous tourist towns, Budva. Here, on the Adriatic Sea, you can buy flats in a newly completed seven-storey building.

Flats are for sale with finishing works. Available in various sizes and layouts: studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats. Flats overlook the sea, city or mountains depending on their location. Shops, cafes, post office, bus stop are within walking distance from the house and the distance to the sea is approximately 1.3 km.

Here, a studio flat with a total area of 22 sq.m. will cost around €53,000.

Flats in Baosici for €53,200

In the small town of Baosici, just a few kilometers from one of the historic centers of Montenegro - the city of Herceg Novi, are apartments in a new building. It is a residential complex located within walking distance of the beautiful beaches and all necessary infrastructure: grocery stores, restaurants, bars.

The offered apartment has 44 sq.m. and benefits from a nice layout, a separate bedroom, a big kitchen with living room and a big terrace. It will cost buyers €53,200. There are also apartments of 39 sq.m. to 87 sq.m., priced from €60,000.

Flat in Podgorica for €55,000

1 room apartment Podgorica, Montenegro € 55,000 1 bath 30 m² 1 Floor

Fully equipped for living apartment for sale in Podgorica. It is the capital of Montenegro, located at the confluence of two rivers: Moraca and Ribnica. It is about 30 km from the sea, but the city is rich with architectural monuments, incredible parks and a rich history.

The apartment for sale, with a total area of 30 sq.m, is fully furnished and equipped with all necessary appliances. There is no problem with the infrastructure in the area - there is a large shopping center and public transport right in front of the house.

The apartment is ready to move in.