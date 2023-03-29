A castle that is only 11 years old. Unusual villa’s on sale for €2,500,000 in Turkey

Real estate in Turkey is absolutely different: there are colorful national houses, small European flats, and spacious apartments with stylish renovations. But there are houses that immediately attract attention. For example, a castle for sale for €2,500,000. What else is unusual about it?

Castle 3 bedrooms Turkey, Turkey € 2,500,000 4 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2

When you hear the word «castle», you involuntarily imagine a huge stone building with towers and reliable fortifications, thick stone walls, long corridors, a lot of rooms, and cold dark staircases. All this absolutely does not correspond to the castle, which is for sale in Turkey.

There is a villa for sale here that appears to have been restored 11 years ago and, according to the seller, is a piece of historical heritage. Next to the villa is a historic 13th-century Seljuk church. The house is surrounded by a beautiful green garden with many trees and there is also a storage room on the plot.

The house stands on a plot of land with a total area of 850 square meters, and the total area of the villa is 350 square meters. Due to the location of the villa, there is a great view of the harbor of Alanya. The house stands on a hill and is surrounded by trees on all sides. It is definitely a great place for those who seek privacy.

The first floor includes a spacious living room with high windows that offer great views, a large kitchen with a special design, a guest toilet, and an extra room that can be used for different purposes. To support the concept of the castle, the floor in the living room is lined with granite

In the sleeping area, all floors, ceilings, and windows are made of cedar wood. In total, the house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a kitchenette. At the same time in one of the bedrooms, there is a historical cistern.

The design of the house is as restrained and laconic as possible — a lot of wood and natural materials were used in the decoration. The bedroom has a fireplace. From the living room with large panoramic windows, you can go out to the terrace.

The villa has its own parking lot and installed internal and external surveillance cameras. There is also a gardener who takes care of the garden.