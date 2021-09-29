On October 29 and 30, 2021, the 11th International exhibition of overseas property MPIRES will be held at the largest exhibition venue in Russia — Moscow Expocentre.

MPIRES will traditionally showcase all types of overseas real estate: apartments and mansions, country villas and estates, resort studios, elite apartments and land plots, commercial real estate and much more.

Exhibition features more than 100,000 real estate from foreign developers and companies. Also, a business program will be organized in cooperation with the largest portal of foreign real estate — Prian.ru. Each visitor will have the opportunity to obtain information on citizenship and residence permit in the country of interest.

The exhibition is traditionally held with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation.

Official website of the exhibition.