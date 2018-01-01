Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 289,600
About the complex
Townhouses in a new residential complex in a prestigious area of Dubai.
Facilities of the complex:
- swimming pool
- park
- parking
- panoramic windows
- tile floors
- high ceilings
- built-in kitchen
- equipped bathrooms
The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.
Flexible payment system:
- 10% — purchase date
- 10% — every 4 months
Dubai South — one of the most profitable areas for property investment for today. Al Maktoum International Airport is located here.
The area has all necessary infrastructure and excellent transportation system.
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
