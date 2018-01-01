  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 289,600
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
About the complex

Townhouses in a new residential complex in a prestigious area of Dubai.

Facilities of the complex:

  • swimming pool
  • park
  • parking
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • panoramic windows
  • tile floors
  • high ceilings
  • built-in kitchen
  • equipped bathrooms
Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Flexible payment system:

  • 10% — purchase date
  • 10% — every 4 months
Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai South — one of the most profitable areas for property investment for today. Al Maktoum International Airport is located here.

The area has all necessary infrastructure and excellent transportation system.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
