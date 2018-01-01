  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Apartments in a first-class complex Berkeley Place with a wide range of amenities, MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Apartments in a first-class complex Berkeley Place with a wide range of amenities, MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 592,822
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class complex Berkeley Place with a wide range of amenities, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
1 / 12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residential complex consists of studios and apartments with 1–2 bedrooms with area from 52 m² to 139 m².

Ground floor of the complex includes reception, coffee shop, workstation, reading area, lounge, bicycle parking and maintenance service, EV charging stations and residents parking entrance, access to outdoor leisure park and basketball area.

Next level offers arcade room, table tennis area, outdoor and indoor fitness studio, Yoga deck, steam shower & sauna rooms, changing rooms, garden with seating areas.

Rooftop have pool and sun loungers area, outdoor shower area, changing rooms, lounge area & viewing deck, kitchen & BBQ area.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Dual-pane tinted glass, glass balustrades on balconies with wood look porcelain tile flooring, central staircases with windows for daylight, garbage rooms with recycling centers on every floor, and LED lighting.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

A thriving neighbourhood that inspires life, comfort and convenience in every corner, Mohammed Bin Rashid City is a beautiful waterfront community spread across 8 million sq. ft. of beautiful, lush and rich landscapes. With expanses of green space, world-class amenities, and a fully integrated community with recreational facilities, schools, and parks, this vibrant community is the perfect home. Complex is in close proximity to some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and breathtaking destinations. Pedestrian pathways, park, cycling track and bus stop all immediately adjacent the building. Walking distance to the canal and future metro station. Close access to city center, nature reserve, malls etc.

  • International schools — 4 minutes drive
  • Meydan mall and racecourse — 10 minutes drive
  • Downtown, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera — 12 minutes drive
  • Dubai International Airport — 17 minutes drive
  • Emirates Golf Club and Palm Jumeirah — 20 minutes drive
  • Al Maktoum International Airport — 30 minutes drive
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building Studio | Fully Furnished | Community View
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Orla | Dorchester Collection
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Reserve with green areas in the area of Wadi Al Safa 2, Dubai, UAE
Falcon City of Wonders, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Mykonos | Dubai Studio City
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished full-service apartments in the new Mama Shelter Residence, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class complex Berkeley Place with a wide range of amenities, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 592,822
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence LIV Marina with around-the-clock security 500 meters from the beach, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer new apartments for resident visa and rental income. There is also a furnished penthouse. Some flats offer a view of the marina, and some - a sea view. All apartments have balconies.

The residence features around-the-clock security, concierge, a lounge area, swimming pools for children and adults, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, a yoga studio, a sauna, a games room, a music hall, a kids' play room, a barbecue area, a garden.

Completion - 2 quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Ceiling height - 3 meters
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • European kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Marina is one of the most vibrant and prestigious areas of the city. This is a luxury residential part of Dubai with numerous skyscrapers, hotels and restaurants. Dubai Marina is one of the smallest areas in Dubai, but at the same time the most populated and developed.

The property is located in close proximity to cafes and restaurants, a supermarket, a bus stop, and the marina.

  • Dubai Marina Mall - 4 minutes drive
  • Marina Beach - 6 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 9 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 18 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 18 minutes
  • Airport — 22 minutes
Apartment building 1BR | Vida Residence | Emaar
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Marina, known as Vida Residence by Emaar

Key Highlights;

  • Serviced facilities by Vida Hotels & Resorts
  • Round the clock security
  • Easy accessibility & mobility
  • Reception & Concierge services

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 756 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Swimming pool
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Retail & Dining outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • A la Carte Services
  • Valet parking
  • On-demand service
  • Dining in the Building
  • Sunset views
  • Bar

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Damac Bay | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Damac Bay by Damac Properties

Key Highlights;

  • Close to major attraction & landmarks
  • Prominent location at Dubai Creek Harbour
  • Easy & attractive payment plan options
  • Awe-inspiring views of The Harbour & Skyline
  • Exclusive Beach access & other water features

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 785 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Cavalli inspired by interiors
  • Roof-top Opera Pavilion
  • Cavalli Lounge
  • Water Fountain
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Parking spaces
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Beach Access
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Marina & Yacht Club

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go