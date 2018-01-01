Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a luxury residence OPALZ, close to Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
Al Barsha, UAE
from € 540,742
About the complex
The residence features outdoor lounge area and cinema, swimming pools for children and adults, a jogging track, a kids' playground, a business center, a beauty salon, a yoga studio, a tennis court, a fitness center, a multifunctional room.
Completion - August, 2025.Advantages
High rental income - up to 8%.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Sheikh Zayed Road - 8 minutes
- Mall of Emirates - 7 minutes
- Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
- Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
- Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
- Golf Club - 10 minutes
New building location

