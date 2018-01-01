  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a luxury residence OPALZ, close to Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a luxury residence OPALZ, close to Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE

Al Barsha, UAE
from € 540,742
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a luxury residence OPALZ, close to Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
1 / 18
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features outdoor lounge area and cinema, swimming pools for children and adults, a jogging track, a kids' playground, a business center, a beauty salon, a yoga studio, a tennis court, a fitness center, a multifunctional room.

Completion - August, 2025.

Advantages

High rental income - up to 8%.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 8 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 7 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Golf Club - 10 minutes
New building location
Al Barsha, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Sharjah, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Mangrove Residences with well-developed infrastructure, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | The Quayside | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Marriot Executive Residence | MAG
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | La Rosa | Villanova
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a luxury residence OPALZ, close to Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
Al Barsha, UAE
from € 540,742
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Jomana | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Jomana by Meraas

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 50%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,187 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Water activities
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | Bluewaters Bay | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer its clients an amazing 2 bedroom apartments, located in the heart of Bluewaters Island, known as the Bluewaters Bay by Meraas

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,549 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Store area
  • Maid room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Swimming pool
  • Beach access
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation area

Location Nearby;

  • Sheikh Zayed Road ( 05 mins )
  • Dubai Marina ( 10 mins )
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence ( 15 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 40 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Creek Waters | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar.

Key Highligts;

  • An iconic tower with a modern-architectural style
  • Access to beaches & creek promenade, retails at doorstep
  • A stunning resort-style amenities podium with wide range of activities
  • World-class advanced amenities of entertainment, health & pleasures

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 950 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fully gated community
  • Spacious cabanas
  • Multipurpse hall
  • Splash Pads

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go