Residential complex New apartments with private swimming pools in a luxury residence OPALZ, close to Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Jomana by Meraas

Payment Plan;

Down Payment – 20%

During Construction – 50%

On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

3 Bedroom

3 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 2,187 Sqft

Laundry area

Closet

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Swimming pool

Gym

Dining & Retail outlet

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

Leisure & park area

Restaurant & Cafe

Barbeque area

Jogging, Cycling & Running track

School & Institute

Water activities

Yoga & Meditation

Shopping & Supermarket

Spa & Sauna room

Fitness centre

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284