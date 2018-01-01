Residential complex Apartments The Sterling near the water channel and the city center, with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

The residential complex consists of two towers in the heart of Dubai, located between the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the Dubai Water Canal.

The building has apartments with different layouts: studios, standard apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, penthouses, loft apartments, and townhouses, with minimal area of 47 m2.

Prices start from $272,257 (AED 999,999)

Location and nearby infrastructure

It is close to stores, educational institutions, hospitals, as well as some attractions: