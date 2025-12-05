Residential complex Residential Complex in Becici

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A tourist apartment complex in Becici, one of the most sought-after resort villages on the Budva Riviera, just a couple of minutes' walk from the promenade and the beach. The building's architecture combines natural stone cladding and wooden panels with panoramic balconies on every level — the facade is designed to maximize views of the sea and mountains.
Key features
• Number of floors: 2 underground levels (parking) + ground floor + 4 floors (2G+P+4)
• Number of units currently for sale: 20 apartments (1st–3rd floors)
• Parking: two underground levels, elevator, storage rooms
• Common area finishes: marble ceramics (halls, stairs)
• Project stage: pre-sale, early implementation stage
About the complex
The building is located deep within a residential area of Becici, away from the main coastal road, which ensures a quieter atmosphere while maintaining walking distance to the sea. The apartments are available in one- or two-bedroom layouts, with most units featuring a private terrace. Some apartments on the upper floors have expanded layouts with two bedrooms and additional walk-in closets.
Location
• Becici beach — approx. 390 m
• Splendid Conference & Spa Resort — approx. 230 m
• Grocery store on the same street (Sremskog Fronta) — within walking distance
• Megamarket supermarket — approx. 270 m
• Start of the Budva promenade — approx. 700 m
• Budva Old Town (Citadel) — approx. 2.5 km
• Tivat Airport — approx. 19 km as the crow flies (approximately 25–30 minutes by car)
Investment potential
The property status is a tourist apartment block, which implies a focus on short-term rentals and high tourist traffic. Its location within a 5–10 minute walk from the beach and next to a large spa hotel complex creates steady demand for daily rentals during the season. The compact size and proximity to the beach and spa hotel make the unit a convenient option both for personal vacations and for short-term rentals during the high season.
Property characteristics
Interior details
Security features:
Security
Exterior details
Parking features:
Parking
Exterior features:
Elevator
Additionally
Management company
Remote transaction
Location on the map
Boreti, Montenegro
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Healthcare
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Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure
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