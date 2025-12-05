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  4. Residential complex Residential Complex in Becici

Residential complex Residential Complex in Becici

Boreti, Montenegro
from
$171,527
;
3
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ID: 39760
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 50
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 10/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • Village
    Boreti
  • Address
    Sremskog fronta, 22

About the complex

A tourist apartment complex in Becici, one of the most sought-after resort villages on the Budva Riviera, just a couple of minutes' walk from the promenade and the beach. The building's architecture combines natural stone cladding and wooden panels with panoramic balconies on every level — the facade is designed to maximize views of the sea and mountains. Key features • Number of floors: 2 underground levels (parking) + ground floor + 4 floors (2G+P+4) • Number of units currently for sale: 20 apartments (1st–3rd floors) • Parking: two underground levels, elevator, storage rooms • Common area finishes: marble ceramics (halls, stairs) • Project stage: pre-sale, early implementation stage About the complex The building is located deep within a residential area of Becici, away from the main coastal road, which ensures a quieter atmosphere while maintaining walking distance to the sea. The apartments are available in one- or two-bedroom layouts, with most units featuring a private terrace. Some apartments on the upper floors have expanded layouts with two bedrooms and additional walk-in closets. Location • Becici beach — approx. 390 m • Splendid Conference & Spa Resort — approx. 230 m • Grocery store on the same street (Sremskog Fronta) — within walking distance • Megamarket supermarket — approx. 270 m • Start of the Budva promenade — approx. 700 m • Budva Old Town (Citadel) — approx. 2.5 km • Tivat Airport — approx. 19 km as the crow flies (approximately 25–30 minutes by car) Investment potential The property status is a tourist apartment block, which implies a focus on short-term rentals and high tourist traffic. Its location within a 5–10 minute walk from the beach and next to a large spa hotel complex creates steady demand for daily rentals during the season. The compact size and proximity to the beach and spa hotel make the unit a convenient option both for personal vacations and for short-term rentals during the high season.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Boreti, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

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Residential complex Residential Complex in Becici
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$171,527
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