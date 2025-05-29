Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Veiveriu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Veiveriu seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Papilvis, Lithuania
House
Papilvis, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
NATURE SALE SODO NAM 77,72 m ², WITH 16.64 WARS SLAUGHTER, PAKALNIA GATH, GREEN ROAD! PRINCI…
$34,191
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Veiveriu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go