Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Svedasai
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Svedasai, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Svedasai, Lithuania
House
Svedasai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Sending YOUR HOUSEHOLD WEEK G WITH 5 ARM LOW ON THE BASIS. HOME IS THE RESIDENCE OF HOUSEHOL…
$76,891
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go