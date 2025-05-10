Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Pagramantis
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Pagramantis, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Pagramantis, Lithuania
House
Pagramantis, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
RESIDENCE OF LIVESTOCK R. SAV. Pagrantis - town in Tauragė district municipality. Located a…
$19,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go