Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kretingale
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kretingale, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Kretingale, Lithuania
House
Kretingale, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale near the national golf club in Klaipeda district. ---------------------------…
$242,739
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go