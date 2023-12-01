Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kintai
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kintai, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse in Muize, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse
Muize, Lithuania
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH HA LAND WRITE, WINTS SEN., FISHING KINTS K. 1 Want to break away from the hustle a…
€169,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
5 room house in Muize, Lithuania
5 room house
Muize, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Area 85 m²
Lithuania, Šilutė district, Šturmai village (former Memel region) For sale is a unique homes…
€310,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Memelhaus
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir