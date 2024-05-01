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Business center Stabu iela 47

Riga, Latvia
Price on request
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ID: 35025
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1548
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga
  • Address
    Stabu iela, 47

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2016

About the complex

Stabu Street 47 – Representative Office Space in Riga City Centre High-quality office premises are available for lease in one of the most sought-after locations in Riga city centre – Stabu Street 47, between Krišjāņa Barona and Aleksandra Čaka streets. The building, constructed in 1928 and designed by architect Pauls Mandelštams, combines historical architectural charm with modern office functionality. The office is located on the 5th floor of a renovated courtyard building, offering a quiet and productive working environment away from street noise. The premises provide 24/7 access, making them ideal for companies with flexible working hours. Office Features Closed layout with four separate rooms Private bathroom High-quality interior finishing: laminate flooring painted walls double-glazed windows wooden doors Windows facing the courtyard Building Advantages Renovated building Clean and well-maintained staircase Elevator 24/7 security and video surveillance круглосуточный доступ (24/7 access) Office cleaning twice per week Fire safety and security alarm systems Utilities and Amenities Central city heating All necessary communications Internet connection available Professionally managed property Location Well-developed infrastructure Public transport nearby Shops, cafés, and services within walking distance Convenient access from all parts of Riga Active pedestrian flow No parking is available in the courtyard; however, a paid parking lot is located directly opposite the building (~EUR 60/month). Lease Terms Minimum lease term: 1 year Security deposit: 2 months’ rent Maintenance fee and real estate tax included in the rent Premises are vacant and ready for immediate occupancy

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
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Business center Stabu iela 47
Riga, Latvia
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