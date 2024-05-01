Business center Stabu iela 47

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Stabu Street 47 – Representative Office Space in Riga City Centre
High-quality office premises are available for lease in one of the most sought-after locations in Riga city centre – Stabu Street 47, between Krišjāņa Barona and Aleksandra Čaka streets. The building, constructed in 1928 and designed by architect Pauls Mandelštams, combines historical architectural charm with modern office functionality.
The office is located on the 5th floor of a renovated courtyard building, offering a quiet and productive working environment away from street noise. The premises provide 24/7 access, making them ideal for companies with flexible working hours.
Office Features
Closed layout with four separate rooms
Private bathroom
High-quality interior finishing:
laminate flooring
painted walls
double-glazed windows
wooden doors
Windows facing the courtyard
Building Advantages
Renovated building
Clean and well-maintained staircase
Elevator
24/7 security and video surveillance
круглосуточный доступ (24/7 access)
Office cleaning twice per week
Fire safety and security alarm systems
Utilities and Amenities
Central city heating
All necessary communications
Internet connection available
Professionally managed property
Location
Well-developed infrastructure
Public transport nearby
Shops, cafés, and services within walking distance
Convenient access from all parts of Riga
Active pedestrian flow
No parking is available in the courtyard; however, a paid parking lot is located directly opposite the building (~EUR 60/month).
Lease Terms
Minimum lease term: 1 year
Security deposit: 2 months’ rent
Maintenance fee and real estate tax included in the rent
Premises are vacant and ready for immediate occupancy
Location on the map
Riga, Latvia
Education
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