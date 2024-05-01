Business center Delu 4

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Project: Major reconstruction of a historic industrial building into a Class A office center.
Area: Total leasable area ~12,000 sqm (floor plates up to 2,000 sqm, divisible from 330 sqm).
Rent: Approx. 16.00 EUR/sqm (includes fit-out according to tenant's needs).
Service charge: ~2.50 EUR/sqm + utilities.
Sustainability: BREEAM In-Use certification, 180 kW rooftop solar plant, modern fancoil climate control.
Amenities: New multi-story parking (50 EUR/space), pedestrian bridge to LU Academic Center, "Daily" lunch restaurant, gym, EV charging.
Availability: Full reconstruction scheduled for completion in Summer 2025.
Location on the map
Riga, Latvia
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
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