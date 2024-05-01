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Business center Delu 4

Riga, Latvia
from
$891
;
15
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ID: 34988
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1546
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 23/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga
  • Address
    Mukusalas iela, 42 d

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

About the complex

Project: Major reconstruction of a historic industrial building into a Class A office center. Area: Total leasable area ~12,000 sqm (floor plates up to 2,000 sqm, divisible from 330 sqm). Rent: Approx. 16.00 EUR/sqm (includes fit-out according to tenant's needs). Service charge: ~2.50 EUR/sqm + utilities. Sustainability: BREEAM In-Use certification, 180 kW rooftop solar plant, modern fancoil climate control. Amenities: New multi-story parking (50 EUR/space), pedestrian bridge to LU Academic Center, "Daily" lunch restaurant, gym, EV charging. Availability: Full reconstruction scheduled for completion in Summer 2025.

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

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Business center Delu 4
Riga, Latvia
from
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