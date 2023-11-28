Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Beverinas novads, Latvia

4 properties total found
5 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement in Beverinas novads, Latvia
5 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement
Beverinas novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Floor 6/7
€239,975
4 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement in Beverinas novads, Latvia
4 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement
Beverinas novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor 5/7
€157,640
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement in Beverinas novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement
Beverinas novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/7
€119,660
1 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement in Beverinas novads, Latvia
1 room apartment with elevator, with yard, with basement
Beverinas novads, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/7
€52,500
