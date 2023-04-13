Show property on map Show properties list
  Ukraine

Lands for sale in Ukraine

1 377 properties total found
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 100 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 90,931
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 56,377
Plot of landin Pidgirci, Ukraine
Plot of land
Pidgirci, Ukraine
€ 42,283
I sell 30 acres of land Podgortsy Novoobukhovskoe highway SP-023-925 I am selling a plot…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 100 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 50,012
15756. I will sell a plot of 4 acres in the area of the Cinema of the H…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 200 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 363,722
14816 Selling a plot of 15 acres with a law firm. All necessary communi…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 98 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 168,222
14681. Selling a plot of 2 acres in the area of French Boulevard. Close…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 91 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 271,882
14680. We offer to purchase a land plot in Arcadia. A total area of 10.…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 50,921
14336 I will sell the area with the house for reconstruction or repair.…
Plot of landin Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 65,470
13892 Sale of a two-story house in the Black Farmer area. The area of t…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 190 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 409,188
13462 It is offered for sale a plot with an unfinished house in the cot…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 1 400 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 827,468
12262. Placement with a plot on the Water Pipeline. The total area of 1…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 51,830
12248 House in dilapidated condition. For reconstruction or repair. It …
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 63,651
11174 I offer for sale a 2.5 acre parcel in an excellent area. Facade 6…
Plot of landin Zatoka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Zatoka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 36,372
11025 I offer for sale a parcel of acres 6 in Zatok located within the …
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 629 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 609,235
10116. . . We offer for sale a façade site near the center. The total a…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 78,564
Plot 10068 5 one acre of land in Fontana. On the site there is a compl…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 545,584
10010. . . We offer for sale storage area on the river -, not the Ideal…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 220 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 204,594
9395. . . We offer for sale a land plot on Tairov on the street. Dacha …
Plot of landin Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,207
9216. . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
Plot of landin Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,207
9217 . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
Plot of landin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Plot of land
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 42,737
8941 . . . For sale there is a front lot in the Rybport area. The total…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 1 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 90,931
8383 . . . On sale is a flat plot of land in Avangard. The total area o…
Plot of landin Prylymanske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 10,912
8183. . . We offer a land for sale 20 minutes from Odessa. The total ar…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 1 160 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 554,677
7494 We offer for sale a plot with a building near Moldavanka in the no…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 8 630 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 5,001,183
7059. . . We offer for sale a piece of land with a capital building in …
Plot of landin Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 11 365 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,545,820
No. 5701 We offer for sale a plot in a town. Great - great. The total a…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 168,222
№ 5692 We offer for sale a plot in Tairov in ul. Kostandi. Total area 7…
Plot of landin Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 126,394
№ 5579. . . We offer a plot for sale in the Cold Balkans. The total ar…
Plot of landin Fontanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 1 700 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 754,724
No. 5519. . .We offer for sale a facade plot with sea views in the Font…
Plot of landin Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 600 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 454,653
No. 5467. . . We offer for sale a plot with a building in the Black Se…

About Ukraine

Located in Eastern Europe, Ukraine has a reputation of being the largest country within Europe. Additionally, it is one of the most populous countries in the world. The region of Ukraine has been inhabited for more than 30,000 years which has ended up contributing to a vast cultural and historical diversity. Though it is one of the poorest countries in the European Union, it is a developing economy and is on track for rapid growth.

What makes it unique?

Ukraine relies heavily on the tourism sector in developing its economy. Though tourism is still underdeveloped and needs a lot of work, it attracts an excess of 10 million visitors each year. There are many tourist attractions to visit including: ancient castles, ruins, historical parks, monuments, vineyards, and much more. It also offers many cruises and luxury tours that can help visitors really appreciate the beauty of the country.

Does it make sense to buy a Ukrainian home?

As it is still a developing country, buying property in Ukraine can turn out to be a cost-effective affair when compared to other developed nations and destinations. Ukraine is a great place to live and has a lot of property deals up for sale ranging from luxury villas, cheap houses, apartments and land. As a foreigner buying property in the country, the process is a little complex and there are a few restrictions that you have to bear in mind. The best step is to seek the help of an experienced real estate agent who can get you the best deals and do all the legwork on your behalf. Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv are some of the biggest cities and the most popular choices for property and home buyers. With a constantly growing economy, investing in Ukrainian real estate can turn out to be a lucrative investment in the long run.

