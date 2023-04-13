Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Vilnius County, Lithuania

632 properties total found
Plot of landin Stankutiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stankutiskes, Lithuania
€ 59,900
SELLOW OF 6.43 ARS in a quiet and promising place - Guri Sods on 31st Street ...............…
Plot of landin Vytautava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vytautava, Lithuania
€ 70,000
Surrounded by amazing nature, the Trakai district sells 25.46 a.m. and 48.77 a HOME VALDOS p…
Plot of landin Paliepiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paliepiai, Lithuania
€ 37,000
A plot of land of 7.27 acres of house estate for sale in J.Chapliko g.10 All city communicat…
Plot of landin Nemezele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Nemezele, Lithuania
€ 105,000
Newly as old. Oak vs. 70 acres of land sold. The detailed plan allows for a change of purpos…
Plot of landin Nemezele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Nemezele, Lithuania
€ 54,000
Newly as old. Oak vs. 36 acres of land sold. The detailed plan allows for a change of purpos…
Plot of landin Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzupio Karklenai, Lithuania
€ 185,000
SELLOW 6.72 a PLOT A.KOJELING G., NEW FULL WITH EXECUTIONAL BUILDING. IDEAL LOCATION INVESTM…
Plot of landin Dimsa, Lithuania
Plot of land
Dimsa, Lithuania
€ 58,000
Dimša, Pabberės old. a plot sold with permission to build a farmer's homestead Area 93.74 a,…
Plot of landin Raguvele, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raguvele, Lithuania
€ 16,000
7 km from Nemenchia, 3 ha plot is sold Price 16 000 EUR General information: Address: Vilniu…
Plot of landin Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 50,000
Huge k. land plot sold 0.57 ha. PRICE EUR 50 000. General information Address: Vilnius r. s…
Plot of landin Skrupiske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Skrupiske, Lithuania
€ 59,500
Commercial plot for sale with catering building in Milkyčiai., Švenčioniai r. sav. GENERAL …
Plot of landin Prusiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Prusiskes, Lithuania
€ 370,000
- SELD EXCLUSIVE SKLYP 15.85 ha Land plot Trakai r. self., High-pearl-old, Turkutonic k. - S…
Plot of landin Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 79,000
Plot of 16-century single and bibbean residential buildings for sale in Vilnius r. self., Ha…
Plot of landin Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 14,400
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, a plot of 24.20 a home es…
Plot of landin Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 16,300
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, is sold by a 29.26th cent…
Plot of landin Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 30,200
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, a plot of 61.90 a house e…
Plot of landin Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 32,400
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, is sold by a 66.44 a home…
Plot of landin Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 14,500
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, is sold by a 24.52 a home…
Plot of landin Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 15,100
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, is sold by a 26.08 a home…
Plot of landin Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 14,700
Trak district, in the village of Meilush, surrounded by two lakes, a plot of 25.32 a house e…
Plot of landin Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 68,700
SELL 8.96 a plot of land in a beautiful location in Vilnius, in the dvarnishes The p…
Plot of landin Streipunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Streipunai, Lithuania
€ 125,000
INTERNAL VILLION, ELECTRIC AND COUNCIL, SECTION 12.93 HA Address – Streipon, Electrozen by …
Plot of landin Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
€ 47,000
RAMIOJE, IN THE FRAMEWORK, VOS 20 MIN. FROM THE VILLION CENTRO CITY, SELECTING A SECTION WIT…
Plot of landin Suderve, Lithuania
Plot of land
Suderve, Lithuania
€ 21,000
Agricultural plot for sale near Suderve - Correct forms - Main use of the item: agricultura…
Plot of landin Suderve, Lithuania
Plot of land
Suderve, Lithuania
€ 27,250
Agricultural plot for sale near Suderve Advantages : - Convenient, paved access - Power lin…
Plot of landin Kiemeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kiemeliai, Lithuania
€ 19,500
SELLOW HOUSE MANAGEMENTS IN KIEMELS, WILLING R. DESCRIPTION OF SECTION: - Smooth address - …
Plot of landin Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
€ 42,000
Plot of landin Kuzilai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kuzilai, Lithuania
€ 30,000
Plot of landin Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
€ 52,000
8 house estate plots for sale after 10 acres Great place for looking for a plot house GENER…
Plot of landin Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
€ 325,000
A 25-acre plot for sale is for the construction of individual houses in Vilnius. Tupuškis on…
