Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Lands for sale in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

176 properties total found
Plot of land in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
€ 55,000
Plot of land in Radikiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radikiai, Lithuania
€ 60,000
Kaunas in a favorite and fast-growing Radiociai k. a plot of land with a wooden house is sol…
Plot of land in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
€ 24,000
Plot of land in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
€ 24,000
Plot of land in Ringaudai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ringaudai, Lithuania
€ 349,000
INDUSTRIAL OBJECTIVE OBJECT P. LEONO G., IN THE MEMUARY CANGESTIVES. 21.68 A. COMMERCIAL LAS…
Plot of land in Narepai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Narepai, Lithuania
€ 350,000
INDUSTRIAL INVESTICIAL OBJECT FOR BIRULAR G., KAUNE! 22.18 A. MEM SECTION WITH STATY LEADS 1…
Plot of land in Giraite, Lithuania
Plot of land
Giraite, Lithuania
€ 143,000
SELLING THE COMMERCIAL LAST DEPARATE, MEMBERS PL., IN MILITARY! STRATEGIC PATOGICAL LOCATION…
Plot of land in Narsieciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Narsieciai, Lithuania
€ 78,000
SELLING 10.39 A. HOME MANAGEMENT SECTION IN NARSUAL SECTION WITH THE LEGISLATION OF THE STAT…
Plot of land in Rykstyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rykstyne, Lithuania
€ 14,000
SKLYP IN GREAT LEAVE, MASTIC KM. General information Address- Mastiekai km, Foxes old., Ka…
Plot of land in Ginenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Ginenai, Lithuania
€ 32,000
SELLING THE RELJEF SKLYP OF THE LOGRESS COUNTRY TO THE SUMMAL! SPARTS IN BESIVYSTANDS SENGA…
Plot of land in Barsuniskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Barsuniskiai, Lithuania
€ 30,000
SKLYP IN GREAT LEAVE, BARSURNIC KM. General information Address- Barsuko g., Barsubish km,…
Plot of land in Uzupiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uzupiai, Lithuania
€ 33,900
Beyond is a NEW residential private home quarter for a cozy neighborhood with nature, which …
Plot of land in Rinkunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rinkunai, Lithuania
€ 15,990
In the Kaunas district of Garlava, Wind g.16 is sold in excellent, mesmerizing shape, 13.22 …
Plot of land in Pypliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pypliai, Lithuania
€ 25,000
50 acres of plot for sale in Altonian! Plot overlooking Nemuna. ADVANTAGE: - Plot in a corr…
Plot of land in Kampiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kampiskiai, Lithuania
€ 100,000
Three plots for sale after 1.14 ha Kaunas district, Cork km, Kampiškis g. Plot 1 - price 13…
Plot of land in Kampiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kampiskiai, Lithuania
€ 120,000
Three plots for sale after 1.14 ha Kaunas district, Cork km, Kampiškis g. Plot 1 - price 130…
Plot of land in Rykstyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rykstyne, Lithuania
€ 25,000
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL LAST IN THE CITY OF THE MARMARY IN THE VALUATION ALL THE NERIES C…
Plot of land in Mastaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
€ 20,000
Good opportunity to buy a plot in the center of the Mastai!!!! General information: •Addres…
Plot of land in Jaucakiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jaucakiai, Lithuania
€ 40,450
In the beautiful area, just 40450 euros, garden plot for sale (6.27 a.m. ) with brick, garde…
Plot of land in Gailiusiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gailiusiai, Lithuania
€ 426,470
SELLING 426.47 A. LAND SELECTED SECTION BEFORE PAT MAGISTRAL ROAD A1! TATOGUS SURVEILLANCE …
Plot of land in Vaisvydava, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaisvydava, Lithuania
€ 42,000
99 acres of AGRICULTURAL PURPOSE plot for sale in Kaunas, Vyšvydava. _________________ Agri…
Plot of land in Bivyliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Bivyliai, Lithuania
€ 9,000
35 acre agricultural plot for sale, suitable for home ownership, Kaunas district. Tribute in…
Plot of land in Pagyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pagyne, Lithuania
€ 11,000
A large 86-acre agricultural plot suitable for a household is for sale. The plot is found in…
Plot of land in Kuodiskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kuodiskiai, Lithuania
€ 19,900
Plot 167 acres of Kaunas r. self., In the village of Villem near the Lake. Great connection…
Plot of land in Karkazai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Karkazai, Lithuania
€ 17,000
SELLOW OF THE SELLOW WITH AFFALTED PRIVACY IN NEW TIME NEVERONYSE! A cold, quiet place. No c…
Plot of land in Narepai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Narepai, Lithuania
€ 200,000
SELLING A COMMERCIAL LAST DEPARATION IN THE SONGER! STRATEGIC PATOG SOCATION, BEFORE PAT ATI…
Plot of land in Stavisciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Stavisciai, Lithuania
€ 20,000
SOURCE, SMILTYNI I K. SELLOW HOME MANAGEMENTS! --------------------------------------------…
Plot of land in Guogai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Guogai, Lithuania
€ 11,900
A 7.58 ARM FISH SUMMARY WITH A HOME PRAYER OF THE PRICE AND IN THE LOCATION OF THE WALL. GUO…
Plot of land in Riogliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Riogliskiai, Lithuania
€ 6,500
SELLOW FOR FOREST FOR THE LESTIGATION OF THE COUNCIL IN THE WAY, ROUP SOME! ________________…
Plot of land in Kumpiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kumpiai, Lithuania
€ 46,000
SELLOW 8.06 a HOME SOUTH IN THE PROMOTHER - IN THE ITIN IN PATRAUCTION, STRATEGIN IN THE PLA…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir