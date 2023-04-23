Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kaunas District Municipality
Karmelava
Lands for sale in Karmelava, Lithuania
11 properties total found
Plot of land
Margava, Lithuania
€ 261,900
SELLING A COMMERCIAL LAST DEPARATE WORK G., KAUNE! POSSIBLE 4300 KV. M. BUILDING STATYBA. ST…
Plot of land
Pabirzis, Lithuania
€ 11,000
KAUNO RAJ. NEVERONES old. SELLOW OF 40 a LAND ADVANTAGE: •The terrain is smooth; •Conveni…
Plot of land
Kreslynai, Lithuania
€ 50,000
SELLOWS FOR SALE COUNTRY KAUNO, CONTENTS K.! ----------------------------------------------…
Plot of land
Pabirzis, Lithuania
€ 570,000
527.17 acres of commercial/industry for sale - storage land plot Ringtai old., Kaunas r. --…
Plot of land
Pabirzis, Lithuania
€ 300,000
177.46 acres of industry for sale - storage parcels in Ringka old, Kaunas r. --------------…
Plot of land
Karmelava, Lithuania
€ 55,000
2.08 ha for sale. agricultural plot Vilnius g., Carmelava, Kaunas r. SKLYPAS: - Address -…
Plot of land
Sanciai, Lithuania
€ 50,000
Plot of land
Kreslynai, Lithuania
€ 26,600
Plot of land
Sergeicikai II, Lithuania
€ 200,000
SELLING THE 20th COMERCIAL LAST PUBLIC COUNTRY APPLICATION PR AND REPEENTES PL. ------------…
Plot of land
Kaukazas, Lithuania
€ 34,900
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ !…
Plot of land
Sergeicikai II, Lithuania
€ 280,000
166.65a COMMERCIAL PARCEL FOR SALE PEACE PR., SAINAVOS RAJ., KAUNAS ADVANTAGES: - Near Tai…
